When it comes to reality stars, it could be a gamble when they announce any live show to audiences. It may be a disaster because it was their first show, a la Reasonably Shady live show with Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant, or it can be a success like Giggly Squad shows with Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo. Still, it is an exciting opportunity to see your favorite reality TV stars right before you. With Vanderpump Rules' success, it was time for James Kennedy to take his DJ skills out on the road and tour different cities. After waiting many months, I attended one of his shows, an experience I will never forget. Filled with random screams of pumptinis, another Bravolebrity in attendance, fun music, and good vibes, here is everything to expect at a James Kennedy show.

Be Prepared For a Long Night at the James Kennedy Show

Concerts are something that I can say I am an expert at because of how many different shows I have had the opportunity to attend. With DJ sets, it's always important to see if there are any openers before the main event, which in this case was James. The tickets were $65 for general admissions and up to hundreds of dollars more if you wanted to experience it at a VIP table with drinks, but it is not worth paying that much when the venue is small. The ticket said the show would start at 9 pm, but James had someone playing before, so if you know who the opener is, it may not be worth it to be there since doors open. Reddit is your best friend when it comes to Bravo reality star shows. Make sure to check Reddit because that is where many people will post their tips on these shows; with James having an opener, everyone on Reddit recommended arriving later because he wouldn't come to play until midnight. If you are not used to late nights, this may not be for you because he will come out until midnight and be done close to three in the morning.

Going to see a reality TV star, some may think that it will be a show that doesn't sell out, but James Kennedy is a fan-favorite from Bravo, so expect it to be packed. Even though he may not come out until midnight, if you want to see him close to you, the appropriate time is to get there at least an hour before to ensure you have a good space. Not only is it essential for the spot you will take in the audience, but also get there early enough so everyone can make sure to go to the restrooms and get something to drink because the place will get full. It may become difficult to step away from the crowd if you don't want to get separated from your friends.

James Shines as a DJ

Now that you have mentally prepared yourself for a long night, what can you expect from James Kennedy, the DJ? Expect him to do random visits during the opener sets; he enjoys going to the crowd and hyping everyone up before he comes out. Once he is out, there will be lots of "Pumptini, pumptini" screams, which will make the crowd go wild, and you may be lucky the venue he is playing at may be selling their versions of the famous pumptini. Hearing the opening theme song from Vanderpump Rules is an experience you can't describe because everyone knows the words, and it feels like you all have something in common: you enjoy watching reality TV with your friends. He has excellent mixes and understands how to keep the crowd pumped throughout the show. Not only was the music great, but he is officially singing "Sandoval's a liar," so you may be lucky to hear those words live.

Even though James may be on his set stage, he will always take any opportunity to jump in the crowd and be one with everyone. He may grab a bottle of champagne and give a sip to you if you allow it; he may even be nice enough to hold your phone and start taking pictures for you. Also, always keep your eyes open. You never know which other Bravolebrity might be in the crowd. During the Austin, Texas, show, we got the opportunity to meet Amir Lancaster from Summer House Martha's Vineyards, and even though we were far away, he still took the time to have a small conversation with us, even if it was only through Snapchat black screen dialogues.

Overall, going to a show that a Bravolebrity is doing is always a gamble because you never know what to expect, but James Kennedy is a fun time, and everyone should have the chance to see him at least once.

Vanderpump Rules airs every week on Bravo, with next-day streaming on Peacock.

