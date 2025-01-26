While it was expected since the project was announced that Timothée Chalamet would receive an Academy Award nomination for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, the film has seemingly overperformed with both critics and audiences. Although it isn’t entirely surprising that a film about one of the most beloved artists of all-time was a box office smash hit, the fact that it received eight Academy Award nominations indicates that the industry is just as enthusiastic about it. James Mangold finally received an Oscar nomination for Best Director, a surprising statistic when considering how many awards contenders he has directed. Although some may have criticized his nomination in comparison to the flashier work done by Sean Baker in Anora or Brady Corbet in The Brutalist, Mangold’s Best Director recognition for A Complete Unknown is a deserving prize for one of the industry’s best journeyman filmmakers, who has been overlooked for far too long.

James Mangold Has Been Overlooked by the Oscars