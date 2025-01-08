Director James Mangold is one of the steadiest studio filmmakers of his generation, having helmed star-driven projects of all shapes and sizes in his nearly three-decade career as a director. His latest film is the music biopic A Complete Unknown, based on the early career of the singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. Starring Timothée Chalamet, the film has grossed over $40 million domestically since its debut on Christmas Day, pushing Mangold’s career box office closer to a massive milestone.

Mangold’s movies have generated a combined total of $1.1 billion domestically, and nearly $2.5 billion worldwide. Since A Complete Unknown hasn’t yet been rolled out internationally, it’s all but guaranteed that Mangold will pass the $2.5 billion milestone in the coming weeks; currently, his career haul is just $36 million shy of this milestone. There’s a strong chance that A Complete Unknown’s domestic gross alone pushes Mangold past this figure. The filmmaker needs a win; he’s coming off of perhaps his most high-profile flop, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which made under $390 million worldwide, against a reported budget of around the same amount.

But before that, he delivered hit dramas such as Ford v. Ferrari ($224 million worldwide) and Walk the Line ($187 million worldwide). His biggest hit remains Logan, which grossed over $600 million globally in 2017, in addition to earning him a writing nomination at the Oscars. Mangold also directed Logan’s predecessor, The Wolverine, which people forget made over $400 million worldwide. Before trying his hand at directing big-budget blockbusters, Mangold made smaller genre films such as Cop Land (over $60 million worldwide) and Identity (over $80 million worldwide).

Mangold Has a Knack for Old-Fashioned, Star-Driven Hollywood Studio Dramas

Produced on a reported budget of around $70 million, A Complete Unknown debuted to positive reviews and currently holds a "fresh" 78% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. More impressively, the film has earned a near-perfect 96% audience rating on the platform. Also starring Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning and Boyd Holbrook, A Complete Unknown is playing in theaters.