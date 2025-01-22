Director James Mangold has worked across a diverse slate of genres in his three-decade-long career. In those years, he has also proven himself as a steady studio hand, with a string of well-received movies featuring some of the biggest stars of the era. His latest release is A Complete Unknown, a music biopic about the early life and career of the iconic Bob Dylan. The film debuted during the crowded Christmas period last year and has since delivered solid numbers at the domestic box office. While it still hasn't been launched properly in overseas territories, its early success has pushed Mangold into the list of the top 50 highest-grossing filmmakers of all time.

Mangold is currently ranked 49, after having overtaken the likes of Christopher McQuarrie, Ryan Coogler, and Steven Soderbergh; the cumulative total of his films now stands at $2.484 billion. A Complete Unknown recently passed the $60 million mark worldwide, with around $57 million of that total coming from domestic theaters. It likely has several weeks of success ahead of it, especially if it scores a few nominations at the Oscars tomorrow. Mangold's biggest hit remains Logan, the stripped-down superhero movie that also earned him an Oscar nomination for his adapted screenplay. Logan made over $610 million worldwide in 2017. The film's precursor, The Wolverine, is Mangold's second-biggest hit, with a global box office haul of over $410 million.

But Mangold doesn't work exclusively in the superhero genre. Before graduating to big-budget cinema, he learned the ropes working on mid-budget films such as Walk the Line (over $180 million worldwide), Identity ($82 million), 3:10 to Yuma ($71 million), and Kate & Leopold ($70 million). Mangold broke out with the crime drama Cop Land (over $60 million worldwide) and the Angelina Jolie-starrer Girl, Interrupted (nearly $50 million worldwide). His last film was also his most expensive: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny made around $380 million worldwide, against a budget that has been reported to be around that same figure. Before that, he delivered the successful drama Ford v. Ferrari, which made over $220 million globally.

Mangold Has Two High-Profile Projects Lined Up