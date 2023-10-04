The Big Picture Identity is a murder mystery with a unique blend of crime and horror elements, creating a thrilling and twisted storyline.

The characters in the movie subvert audience expectations for both crime and horror genres, allowing for unexpected character growth and development.

The setting of a motel adds to the suspense and horror, while also serving as a device to reflect the characters' lives and create a creepy atmosphere.

James Mangold's 2003 Identity is a stylishly twisted Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery with more layers than a bloody Russian Doll and a unique approach to the genre of murder mystery. It's difficult to pinpoint another movie to rival the director’s expert fusion of the procedural crime format with horror movie elements. Mangold has cited Alfred Hitchcock's tense, single-location masterpieces as one of the reasons he decided to dive into this project and Identity shares characteristics with the master of the macabre's work. Though largely considered a murder mystery, the movie has its fair share of horror elements incorporated into its thrilling plot. Here, Mangold blends crime with horror tropes in a movie that has a nasty sting in its tail. Horror aficionados are familiar with Identity's setup, right? Wrong. Yes, Identity unfolds like a straight murder mystery. Until it doesn't. The movie is full of red herrings and nasty, bloody surprises. What starts off as a latter-day iteration of Agatha Christie begins to cover territory that wouldn't be out of place in a Wes Craven movie by way of M. Night Shyamalan.

What Is ‘Identity’ About?

Identity opens with Doctor Malick (Alfred Molina) transcribing an interview (that we hear in voice-over) between him and an Ed Kemper-like spree killer called Malcolm Rivers (Pruitt Taylor Vince). We are offered glimpses of crime scene photographs and newspaper clippings of a mass murder that happened four years earlier. Malick hopes to secure a last-minute stay of execution if he can convince the district attorney (Marshall Bell) that Rivers has a mental health condition. It is secured and transportation is arranged to move Rivers. It gets even weirder from here.

Cut to: a desert motel that is a magnet for people in trouble, in which the movie’s morally dubious characters become trapped by a violent storm. Edward Rhodes (John Cusack) is a retired cop chauffeuring Rebecca De Mornay’s spoiled actress Caroline Suzanne. Then there is Paris Nevada (Amanda Peet), a sex worker fleeing her past, and Ray Liotta’s sleazy detective, who has been tasked with transporting prisoner Robert Maine (Jake Busey). During a verbal onslaught from Caroline, Edward hits a woman, Alice (Leila Kenzie), in the street. Her husband George (John C. McGinley), his stepson Timothy (Bret Loehr), and newlyweds Virginia (Clea Duvall) and Lee (William Lee Scott) converge on the motel as the storm rages on.

Rebecca De Mornay’s minor role in the movie is reminiscent of Janet Leigh’s in Psycho. She even uses a shower curtain to shield herself from the rain when wandering off to get a phone signal. Edward discovers her severed head in a tumble dryer with the key to her room. The rest of the characters start to get picked off in equally grisly ways, all with a room key left with the body. It comes to light that each of these people is connected by something that explains why they are all together and why a target is on their backs.

In 'Identity,' The Characters Subvert Audience Expectations

In Identity, all the individual characters are archetypal figures in noir and hardboiled paperbacks. However, they are remixed in the movie with horror tropes. Storytelling in these genres has always had clearly defined borders, almost predictably so. Haunted cops, troubled sex workers, detectives harboring dark secrets, and creepy kids are the mainstays of crime with an occasional overlap into straight horror fare. The stories and characters are frequently met with certain audience expectations. People getting killed off during a storm is a plausible plot in the cozy narrative confines of a Christie novel, sure. But someone having a baseball bat forced down their throat or a severed head showing up is more akin to Friday the 13th than Murder, She Wrote. Identity allows its characters to relate to their situation in a unique and unexpected way.

A great example of how Identity subverts a horror (or crime) character trope is with Amanda Peet's sex worker Paris. She is one of the most subversive characters in Identity. In both crime and horror, a woman who embraces her sexual freedom/agency is often one of the first to be killed off. Never really given the room or opportunity for growth or development. Peet's character is one of the sharpest and most empathetic of the dwindling group and her trajectory is unexpected. And she is ultimately the Final Girl in Identity. This is something that does not often happen in the domain of horror, at least not outside Brian DePalma's Dressed to Kill.

Traditionally, in the horror genre, a cop usually denotes ineptitude. Mangold deviates from this archetypal figure quite effectively. Like every other character, Edward is a deeply flawed individual and has many traits (determination, mystery, troubled) familiar to crime fans. But he is the one character who is equipped to deal with this type of scenario and yet is completely out of his depth at the horror happening around him. What is happening on-screen meets the criteria of both murder-mystery and horror storytelling. Initially, these characters fit easily into their roles, until they are fleshed out, and we are drip-fed information, making us realize this is more than your average pot-boiler. The actual unmasking of the killer changes everything. But we won't spoil it.

'Identity' Is a Perfect Blend of Horror and Murder Mystery

In Identity, procedural elements collide with modern horror tropes in a way that doesn't cheat the audience. (I'm looking at you, Haute Tension.) The mystery genre elements collide with the slasher genre conventions in Identity in a brand-new way, with both styles perfectly in synch and the gruesome visuals not dominating the movie. Yes, we get severed heads and the grisly aftermath of the murder, but the majority of kills happen off-screen. So it is less about gore and more about uncovering a mystery. (Spoiler) Unmasking the killer is also pretty ingenious: Dissociate Identity Disorder is a clever angle in this type of story and serves as a great jumping-off point for a screenwriter. It also never resorts to ableist tactics to tell a scary story. Mangold was ahead of the curve in scripting "head-f***' horror movies" with more on its mind than simply murder. But how do the tropes of crime and horror meet in the film, and what makes it so effective?

Where both collide prominently is in the movie's setting: a motel. Setting is crucial in horror (and in almost every genre) as a device to reflect a character's life, where and who they are, or to scare us all to death. The motel is an enduring staple of the horror genre (Psycho, Motel Hell, Vacancy) and a location where any number of nasty things can happen to unsuspecting strangers. Mangold utilizes a single-location setting and injects a whodunit dimension into the movie with a procedural element in Cusack's tormented cop. It ramps up the horror weirdness with a seemingly unrelated story strand that connects the characters. This leans into Hitchcock territory (a motel) and has shades of writers like Raymond Chandler (the noir sensibility) with the characters getting picked off one by one in such a brutal way that it feels like a nod to the original Friday the 13th. Epic storms, blocked roads, a disparate group and a killer are all trademarks (even clichés) of the horror genre. Like Hitchcock's Rope, Rear Window, and Psycho, Mangold understands the necessity of a creepy location and like Sean S. Cunningham, he can bring the horror.

A central location where it all plays out is vital to building and maintaining suspense. The difference with the movie is how they merge and overlap with a crime narrative, offering nuance and depth that transcends your run-of-the-mill slasher movie. It does this beautifully by revealing the actual motel is a splintered part of a disturbed personality and the current inhabitants are playing out a narrative in his head. How f***** up is that? The plot lines connect in the final act of the movie when most of the personalities are gone and Paris is at her sanctuary and her past catches up with her in an intense sequence involving another character. Identity is a perfect marriage of the two, it doesn't play it safe (that twist), one subgenre does not compromise the other in any way, and it has something important to say about the human condition; or at least, human identity.