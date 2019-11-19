James Mangold Goes In-Depth on ‘Ford v Ferrari’ in 65-Minute Q&A

0

One of the best movies of 2019 is director James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari. Not only is the true-story racing drama incredibly well made, it’s loaded with fantastic performances from every single cast member. Trust me, if you want to see a brilliant piece of filmmaking, look no further than Ford v Ferrari. For more on the film, you can read Adam Chitwood’s glowing review.

Last week, at IMAX HQ, Collider, IMAX and 20th Century Fox teamed up for a special screening of the film at IMAX HQ in Los Angeles and after the screening ended, James Mangold did an extended Q&A for the film. During the hour long conversation, Mangold went into great detail about the making of the film including how he filmed the incredible racing scenes, if Peter Miles had any input in the film, casting the movie, what makes him nervous before filming begins, the advice that Robert De Niro gave him on Cop Land that he still uses, the difference between his first cut and the finished film, deleted scenes, and so much more I can’t list it all here. Trust me, if you are a fan of James Mangold and Ford v Ferrari, you’re going to love watching what he had to say.

As most of you know, Ford v Ferrari is set against the backdrop of 1966’s 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France and follows maverick American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon), who is challenged by Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) and Lee Iacocca (Jon Bernthal) to build a revolutionary car that would allow Ford to challenge Ferrari. Christian Bale plays the fearless British racer Ken Miles, who gets behind the wheel of the new Ford racing vehicle. The film also stars Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas, and Noah Jupe.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. For more on the film, here are my interviews with Matt Damon and Christian Bale, Tracy Letts and Jon Bernthal, and Christina Radish’s interview with Caitriona Balfe.

