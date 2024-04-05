The Big Picture Beau Willimon is set to co-write James Mangold's Star Wars movie.

The movie is set 25,000 years before the Skywalker saga and will explore the dawn of the Jedi.

Willimon also wrote the Narkina 5 arc of Star Wars series Andor.

In a move that has Star Wars fans across the galaxy chirping more than a hive of porgs on Ahch-To, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Beau Willimon is setting course from the political intrigue of House of Cards to the ancient, mystical realms of the Force in the upcoming movie based on the origins of the Jedi order. Joining forces with director James Mangold, Willimon is embarking on a scriptwriting quest that promises to explore the beginnings of the Force, taking us back an astonishing 25,000 years before the Skywalker saga and any of the tales told in the existing movies and shows.

The movie, operating under the working title of Dawn of the Jedi, will not mark Willimon's maiden voyage through hyperspace, however. The veteran writer previously lent his quill to Andor, the critically acclaimed Star Wars series that gave us a gritty, grounded look at the rebellion through the eyes of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Willimon's contributions to the series, particularly the stunning Emmy-nominated episode "One Way Out," demonstrated his adeptness at putting together ancient tales that would be spoken about through the passage of time in a galaxy far, far away. With a background steeped in political drama and stories of power, Willimon's transition from the cutthroat corridors of Washington D.C. to the ancient pathways of the Force seems a great fit. His ability to explore complex themes and characters seems to suggest he can be the one to bring balance to the Force a depth and richness to the origins of the Jedi and the Force.

As this project takes its first steps into a larger world, it remains cloaked in the kind of secrecy only a Sith would love. Yet, the anticipation among fans is as Palpable as the tension in the throne room of the Death Star. While the galactic premiere date of Dawn of the Jedi is still a mystery, swirling in the unknown regions of future release schedules, Mangold is expected to channel his directorial powers to this epic saga right after wrapping up A Complete Unknown, his Bob Dylan biopic about a totally ordinary human who doesn't even have a lightsaber.

What Will 'Dawn of the Jedi' Be About?

Close

More fiercely guarded than the secrets of the Jedi Archive — apart from the night of Order 66 when everyone lost their ability to do their jobs correctly — the plot of the film is currently unknown, but that hasn't stopped the holonet from buzzing with speculation worthy of a Bothan spy network. Imagine a band of early Force-sensitive beings, diverse as the cantina patrons in Mos Eisley, drawn together by fate or perhaps the will of the Force itself. These pioneering spirits are the proto-Jedi, embarking on a journey that will lay the foundation stones of the Jedi Order, much like the construction of the first Jedi Temple on Ahch-To.

There is currently no release date for Mangold's Star Wars movie. Andor is currently streaming on Disney+.

