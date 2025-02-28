James Mangold has an Oscar-nominated film with A Complete Unknown, but his next step is into the world of Star Wars. In a new interview from Kathleen Kennedy, she talked about a lot of projects in the works with Lucasfilm as well as the news that she was not retiring from the company. One of the projects she talked about was Mangold's prequel Star Wars film. His movie is set to take place 25,000 years before any other Star Wars story we've seen, and the working title was Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi. Kennedy gave an update of where it is post Mangold's success with A Complete Unknown.

When asked about Mangold's film, Kennedy clarified that he was in the process of writing it. "Yep. He’s working on this script right now. Simon’s working on scripts right now. Shawn, we had been working with him already for about a year and a half. These guys are available now," she said. Kennedy then went on to clarify that Mangold's film got delayed because of his Oscar nominated film about Bob Dylan.

"Jim, he got delayed a bit because of the Dylan movie and the awards season," she said. Mangold has been receiving Best Director nods for his work and the film itself is even up for Best Picture at the Academy Awards with some of the cast nominated as well. "You have to accommodate top talent to a certain extent. And quality is so important with what it is we’re trying to do. I like to wait for people that I think are passionate and really good to step into Star Wars."

A Prequel Is a Great Fit For James Mangold

Mangold has worked with Lucasfilm in the past. In 2023, he brought back Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones for his film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Like Indiana Jones films in the past, it was a period piece, but that is also what Mangold does best. He has Oscar nominations for his work on films like Logan and Ford V. Ferrari as well as A Complete Unknown and his film Walk the Line earned Reese Witherspoon an Academy Award for her work as June Carter Cash and Joaquin Phoenix a nomination for playing Johnny Cash.

Mangold has a great ability to build stories that keep you invested even if you know where they are going or with characters we love, so he will be a great fit in the Star Wars franchise. And it is exciting to know that he is working on his film, even if A Complete Unknown delayed him.

You can see Mangold's work in his film, A Complete Unknown on VOD.

