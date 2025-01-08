James Mangold certainly isn't afraid of a challenge, that's for sure. From directing Walk the Line, a Johnny Cash biopic, to turning Hugh Jackman's brash, loud-mouthed Wolverine into a tragic hero in Logan, Mangold has made a career out of surprising audiences with what's up his sleeve. Now, he's taking on one of his biggest challenges yet—helming Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi (working title, at least for us). Alongside showrunner and co-writer Beau Willimon (House of Cards), Mangold has decided to ignore the Skywalker Saga, perhaps wisely, to instead explore uncharted territory in the Star Wars universe with a story that predates everything fans know by a staggering 25,000 years.

Unlike the tightly interconnected lore of recent Star Wars entries, Dawn of the Jedi takes place in a distant past where it's not the Jedi, or the Sith, who spin the narrative webs, but rather, it's him. This was key for Mangold, who spoke with MovieWeb about why this project appealed to him:

“To me, the really important aspects are the freedom to make something new. Beau and I, in relation to Star Wars, have been working on a script, and we'll see what happens [...] Do we find a way on the page to say something original?”

James Mangold Wants His 'Star Wars' To Feel Original

Mangold’s focus on originality may seem risky in a franchise known for how strictly it wants to both stick to established canon, but also to "subverting expectations", but the director is no stranger to risk-taking. His critically acclaimed Logan revolutionized the superhero genre, and his work on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny brought a beloved character back to life, even if that character tried to stay buried in the past. Now, he’s looking to bring that same innovative spirit to Dawn of the Jedi. He continued:

“The Star Wars movie would be taking place 25,000 years before any known Star Wars movies takes place. It's an area and a playground that I've always [wanted to explore] and that I was inspired by as a teenager. I'm not that interested in being handcuffed by so much lore at this point that it's almost immovable, and you can't please anybody."

For Mangold, the key to crafting a memorable movie is connecting with the audience on an emotional level. While discussing his Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which stars Timothée Chalamet as the iconic musician, Mangold reflected on the importance of eliciting genuine emotions:

“Success is never guaranteed, but the reality is that the way to get most people to agree is to move them; to somehow find the humanity in a situation. Whether it’s a mega-franchise or a smaller dramatic movie, whatever they are, usually the movies you remember are the ones that move you."

And that's what will be at the heart of the story. Character. While the film promises usual Star Wars nonsense, in the best way — epic battles, arch drama and incredible visuals —it’s the emotional core that Mangold hopes will set it apart. He elaborated:

“The ones that leave you cold, even if they’re clever, even if they’re spectacular, even if they’re dazzling, somehow just become replaced by the next dazzling object a year later. It’s the feelings, it’s ‘the feels,’ right? That truly defines how we feel about these movies and whether we care to visit them again.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more on James Mangold's Star Wars project. A Complete Unknown is in theaters now.

