While A Complete Unknown perhaps hasn’t been as big of a hit as many were expecting, especially after both of Timothée Chalamet’s previous films grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office, the film has still found moderate success during a stacked month of competition. A Complete Unknown has now grossed $52 million at the box office, which has helped make its director James Mangold one of the 40 highest-grossing directors ever domestically. Mangold’s domestic career box office total now stands at $1.12 billion, around $14 million ahead of Joss Whedon, who is best known for directing the first two MCU Avengers movies. After adding another $1 million to his total, Mangold will also pass Jay Roach, who famously directed Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, and Little Fockers.

The highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office of James Mangold’s career is Logan, the 2017 superhero epic that earned $226 million in the U.S. and a whopping $387 million in foreign markets, which has contributed to roughly 20% of Mangold’s domestic box office total. The second-highest-grossing movie of Mangold’s career at the domestic box office is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the final outing for Harrison Ford as the titular hero, which earned $174 million domestically. Third on the list of the highest-grossing Mangold movies of all time also stars Hugh Jackman. The Wolverine, which was released in 2013 and serves as a prequel to Logan, earned $132 million at the domestic box office with an additional $283 million coming from foreign markets for a worldwide total of $416 million, around $200 million shy of Logan’s $416 million global haul.

What Other Movies Does James Mangold Have in the Works?

Mangold has been tapped to direct Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, a standalone Star Wars movie about the first person to connect with the Force, which has unbelievable box office potential thanks to the Star Wars name behind it. Mangold is also engaged in development on a Swamp Thing movie at DC, but the film has yet to begin casting or nail down an official release date. Mangold has a slew of other projects confirmed to be in development, but most of them have yet to be greenlit or even set a date to begin production.

A Complete Unknown is still playing in theaters everywhere in the U.S.

