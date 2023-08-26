Most recently, James Marsden appeared as himself in the Emmy-nominated mockumentary, Jury Duty. The series mentioned a few of Marsden’s roles through comedic dialog, but as it turns out, the longtime actor is so much more than his role in Sonic.

Marsden has been charming audiences for decades with his good looks and comedic timing. Whether he's playing a enchanting prince, mutant superhero, or quirky news anchor, Marsden brings an irresistible charisma to each role. His filmography may not always get the mainstream attention it deserves, but it's filled with underrated gems that deserve a watch. These are Marsden’s 10 best movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Welcome to Me' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

Welcome to Me was a quirky indie comedy from 2014 that starred James Marsden. While it only received 72% on Rotten Tomatoes, Marsden’s performance was praised. He played Rich, a television producer tasked with filming the life of a woman with borderline personality disorder named Alice Klieg (portrayed by Kristin Wiig).

Though the film received mixed reviews, Marsden and Wiig’s chemistry and comedic timing were highlights. Their amusing back-and-forths and Marsden’s subtle, witty reactions to Alice’s peculiar tendencies made for some genuinely funny moments. While not one of Marsden’s most well-known films, his turn as the good-natured Rich showcased his knack for balancing humor and heart.

9 'Superman Returns' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

If you're a Superman fan, you'll definitely want to check out Superman Returns. This 2006 film starring Marsden as Lois Lane's fiancé Richard White is a sequel to the Christopher ReeveSuperman films. The Man of Steel comes back to Earth after a long absence and discovers his love Lois has moved on with her life. You'll see James Marsden's character Richard as a good-hearted man who sincerely cares for Lois, though he has some insecurities over her history with Superman.

Marsden plays the role perfectly, showing Richard's devotion and steadfast love for Lois. At the same time, you sense his quiet anxieties bubbling under the surface. Even though Richard and Superman come into conflict at times, Marsden's performance elicits sympathy for the difficult position his character is in.

8 'Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues'

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

This hilarious sequel finds Ron Burgundy coming back to the news desk. After losing his job as an news anchor in New York, Ron heads to San Diego to get back to his roots. Re-teaming with his news crew - Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland, and Champ Kind - they launch a new 24-hour news channel.

If you enjoyed the original Anchorman, you're sure to love this zany follow-up film. Full of over-the-top characters and situations, silly humor, and witty jokes, Anchorman 2 will leave you chuckling long after the credits roll. It's a modern comedy classic.

7 'X-Men' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

One of the best roles for Marsden was as Cyclops/Scott Summers in the original X-Men trilogy. In the first X-Men film from 2000, Marsden played the superhero with the optic blasts that emerge from his eyes. As one of Professor X’s first students and a leader of the X-Men, Cyclops is a pivotal character in the X-Men franchise.

Marsden’s portrayal of Cyclops showed his dedication, restraint and humanity. While Wolverine may have gotten more attention, Cyclops’ relationship with Jean Gray added heart to the film. Marsden and Famke Janssen had believable chemistry on screen in their forbidden romance. Cyclops’ loss of Jean to the Phoenix in X2: X-Men United and X-Men: The Last Stand gave Marsden a chance to show a range of emotions.

6 'X2: X-Men United' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

One of the best films starring James Marsden is the superhero film X2: X-Men United from 2003. In the movie, Marsden reprises his role as Scott Summers/Cyclops from the first X-Men film. As one of the leaders of the X-Men, Cyclops struggles to keep the team together in the face of a threat targeting mutants. He often butts heads with the rebellious Wolverine but they ultimately work together to defend Professor X's school from the evil Colonel Stryker.

Though Cyclops takes a bit of a backseat compared to other major characters like Wolverine and Storm in the film, Marsden's performance helps bring heart to the role. His devotion to Jean Gray and commitment to Professor X's ideals make him an integral part of the X-Men team.

5 'Robot & Frank' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Robot & Frank is a quirky sci-fi film starring Marsden as the voice of a helpful robot. In the near future, Frank Langella plays Frank, an aging ex-jewel thief whose son, played by James Marsden, buys him a robot caretaker. At first, Frank is resistant to the new “housekeeper”, seeing it as an invasion of his privacy.

However, Frank soon realizes the robot could be an accomplice in his criminal activities. He teaches the robot how to pick locks and disable security systems. Before you know it, they're breaking into places together at night to steal valuables. Frank finds a new purpose in training his robot partner in crime. Reviewers call it “a clever, funny, and poignant science fiction film."

4 'My Little Pony: A New Generation' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

One of Marsden’s most charming and heartwarming roles was in the animated film My Little Pony: A New Generation. Released in 2021, the movie received glowing reviews and currently holds an impressive 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In the film, Marsden voices the character of Zipp Storm, a curious and adventurous Pegasus pony.

Through catchy musical numbers, humor, and messages of friendship and inclusiveness, A New Generation won over both kids and their parents. Critics praised the film for its fun and colorful animation, clever writing, positive themes, and talented voice cast. Marsden brought a perfect blend of spirit, humor and heart to the role of Zipp. His performance, combined with the charm and nostalgia factor of the My Little Pony franchise, made this movie an instant family favorite.

3 'Hairspray' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Hairspray is a fun, upbeat musical comedy set in 1960s Baltimore. It has an all-star cast including John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, and Marsden. Marsden plays Corny Collins, the charismatic host of a popular teen dance show called The Corny Collins Show.

When newcomer Tracy Turnblad wins a spot on the show, she uses her new platform to fight for racial integration and challenge stereotypes. Marsden’s Corny Collins represents the old prejudices, but he comes around to supporting Tracy and her calls for change. With its lighthearted and kitschy retro style, Hairspray is simply fun to watch.

2 'Enchanted' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Enchanted is a musical fantasy romantic comedy starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, and James Marsden. In the movie, Giselle (Adams) is banished from her animated fairy tale land of Andalasia by an evil queen (Susan Sarandon) and transported to the gritty reality of modern-day New York City.

Enchanted is a heartwarming film that both satirizes and pays homage to classic Disney fairy tales. Marsden gives a hilarious comedic performance as the dimwitted but well-meaning Prince Edward. His fish-out-of-water moments in New York provide some of the biggest laughs. With catchy songs, references to Disney classics, and a talented cast, Enchanted earned widespread critical acclaim and several award nominations.

1 'The Tale of Princess Kaguya' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

The Tale of Princess Kaguya is a beautifully animated film by Studio Ghibli. Based on a 10th-century Japanese folktale, the story follows a tiny nymph who emerges from a bamboo stalk and is adopted by an elderly bamboo cutter and his wife. As the nymph grows into a beautiful young woman, suitors and nobility become enthralled by her charm and grace. However, the princess begins to question her own happiness as her life becomes increasingly governed by the superficial rules of high society.

The hand-drawn animation is visually stunning, from the rustling bamboo forest to the silks and fineries of the imperial city. The musical score evokes a dreamy, wistful quality. Princess Kaguya is a timeless coming-of-age story told with heart, wisdom and splendor.

