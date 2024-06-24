The Big Picture James Marsden and Vince Vaughn are set to team up for the new buddy action comedy film, Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.

Plot details are under wraps, but it's described as taking place in the criminal underworld.

Director BenDavid Grabinski is excited for the challenge, having been known for past successful projects.

James Marsden has found his next project, and it'll be a new comedy film also starring Vince Vaughn. According to Deadline, the actor has joined the cast of Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, a story that will be written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski. Plot details connected to the project are safely kept under wraps, but the movie has been described as a buddy action comedy taking place in the heart of a criminal underworld. There's no telling what's going to happen once Vaughn and Marsden join their comedic talents on the screen, but Grabinksi is preparing a project that will take the leads to an unexpected problem.

Marsden became famous when he portrayed Cyclops during the X-Men film series, as the mutant team had to learn how to deal with powerful threats, such as Magneto (Ian McKellen). The performer went on to star as Lon Hammond Jr. in The Notebook, the emotional romance that changed the lives of Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams). James Marsden was recently seen in the Sonic film series. His character constantly helps the titular hedgehog save the world time and time again. The performer will reprise his role as Tom Wachowski during the upcoming third installment.

Before signing on to star in Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, Vince Vaughn explored the complicated relationship between a boy and his father in North Hollywood. The movie that was partially based on the life of director Mikey Alfred also featured Miranda Cosgrove and Nico Hiraga, with the emotional tale following a young man who dreamed of becoming a professional skater. Vaughn is known for his roles in Wedding Crashers, Dodgeball and The Break-Up. These stories have proven that he'll be a wonderful choice to make audiences laugh in Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.

The Director Behind 'Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice'

Taking both writing and directing duties for a project is never easy, but BenDavid Grabinski is ready for the challenge with the production of Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice. The filmmaker recently worked as a writer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the Netflix animated series that continued the legacy of the timeless characters created by Brian Lee O'Malley. Grabinski also created the television series Are You Afraid of the Dark?, with the director now ready to focus all his attention on the comedy movie starring James Marsden and Vince Vaughn. Considering the positive critical reception Grabinski's recent projects have received, it would be wise to keep an eye on Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.

A release date hasn't been set for Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.