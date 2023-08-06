The Big Picture The Barbie movie proves that Kenergy is a powerful force capable of both hilarity and misguided chivalry.

Both Enchanted and Barbie share similar plotlines, with the leading ladies giving up their fairytale lives for reality, while their loyal male suitors follow them, only to realize they don't need their protection.

James Marsden plays Enchanted's Prince Edward, whose Kenergy is characterized by his love for Giselle, flamboyant outfits, and melodically informing others of his desire for true love's kiss. He cares more about Giselle's happiness than anything else.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for BarbieIf there’s anything to take away from the massively successful Barbie movie, it’s that the patriarchy sucks, Greta Gerwig is amazing, and Kenergy is a powerful, radiating force capable of both wonderful hilarity and horribly misguided chivalry. While there’s very little known about Kenergy (they’re still working to fund the research, after all), we learned from Barbie that it does have a few foundational elements. A Ken’s world revolves around the woman that he loves, he will sing at you for hours if you let him, and he generally has no clue what’s going on. While Ryan Gosling’s performance as Ken was a totally unexpected, bleach-blonde tour de force, we can actually point to a much earlier depiction of Kenergy back in 2007, with James Marsden’s performance as Prince Edward in Enchanted.

James Marsden Invented Kenergy as Prince Edward in 'Enchanted'

Now, if you can look past the poisoned apples, evil queens, and rat seamstresses, Enchanted and Barbie actually have fairly similar plots. In both movies, the leading ladies leave behind their fantasy worlds for the real thing and give up idyllic, fairytale lives in favor of human experiences. Moreover, each woman has a loyal, golden retriever-esque boyfriend who follows her into the real world, seeking to shield her from the abject horrors of modern America. Cue Prince Edward and Ken, two immaculately coiffed himbos who are often confused but always devoted, diving headfirst into reality with little regard for what may await them there as long as their girls are there too. While Ken learns about the patriarchy and Edward mostly just learns that chipmunks can’t talk, both men come to the real world expecting to protect their girlfriends and instead learn that the women are more than capable of saving themselves.

Like Ken, Prince Edward Loves His Girlfriend, His Outfits, and the Sound of His Own Voice

Prince Edward exudes Kenergy like nobody you’ve ever seen, exhibiting a love of horses, an affinity for flamboyant outfits, and some killer dance skills. Edward is always ready to sing his heart out if the situation demands it and even more so if it doesn’t, and if that means that he’ll get mowed down by a bike race mid-song, so be it. He’s been dreaming of a true love’s kiss, and he will melodically inform you of this fact whenever he gets the chance. While he may not have Ken’s signature rollerblades, Edward certainly has his flair for drama and his knack for annoying real-world civilians with his cartoonish antics.

Also in line with the Kenergy dogma, just as Ken will only have a good day if Barbie (Margot Robbie) looks at him, Edward’s world turns for his beloved Giselle (Amy Adams). Edward is guided by his enormous heart, and he’ll stop at nothing to find his bride in the scary streets of New York City and bring her back to Andalasia, even though he’s only known her for one day.

Unlike Ken, Prince Edward Only Cares About Giselle’s Happiness

While there are loads of similarities between Barbie’s Ken and Enchanted’s Edward, there are also a few glaring differences between the two. One important thing that sets Edward apart from Ken and elevates him from his plastic counterpart is that Edward cares more about Giselle’s happiness than anything else, while Ken cares about the idea of Barbie more than Barbie herself. In Enchanted, when at long last Edward finds Giselle in Robert’s (Patrick Dempsey) apartment, he’s overjoyed that he’s finally found her, but can tell that she doesn’t quite share his enthusiasm. He learns that she wants to go on a date with him (whatever that is) to strengthen their relationship, and while he’s confused by the concept, he’s more than willing to go along with it.

Edward’s selflessness is most obvious in Enchanted’s climax when everyone realizes that only a true love’s kiss will be able to awaken Giselle from her poison apple-induced coma. While Edward believes that he’s the one, he quickly realizes that Giselle’s true love is actually Robert, and he doesn’t hesitate to encourage the life-saving liplock. He watches with a relieved smile as the woman he loves professes her love for another man, and is just happy that Giselle is okay. While Edward wants his happy ending as much as the next guy, he’s not going to hurt anyone else to make it happen. Ken, on the other hand, will overthrow the government and steal your house if he feels overlooked, but at the end of Barbie, he (sort of) learns his lesson that male domination isn’t the solution to all of life’s problems, so there’s that.

Edward also has no trace of Ken’s insecurities, not cloying for Giselle’s affection but rather truly believing that they’re meant to be together. He doesn’t doubt for a second that he’s worthy of that kind of love, and when he learns that Giselle isn’t the one for him, he finds love with Idina Menzel’s Nancy instead. Edward has admirable confidence, and although his narrative, like Ken’s, is dependent on his female counterpart’s, Edward clearly feels that he is more than Kenough.

Ryan Gosling and James Marsden Each Show off Kenergy in Their Own Unique Ways

While he isn’t featured as prominently in the movie’s sequel, Disenchanted, the now-King Edward is thankfully shown to have just as much enthusiasm and even more tassels than he did in the original film. When we compare him to Barbie’s Ken, we can also see that while Ken is seduced by the patriarchy and loses his way, both men are just doing their best to make sense of a messy and confusing world. Ryan Gosling and James Marsden both show off unparalleled amounts of Kenergy, and while their performances are entirely unique, neither outshines the other. As we reflect on the performances of these two glorious himbos, we can appreciate the gift that is Kenergy, and probably all agree that casting heartthrob actors as goofy, emotional, power-ballad-singing airheads is a trend we’d like to see continuing for many years to come.