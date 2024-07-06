The Big Picture James Marsden showcases his versatile acting in underrated projects like Interstate 60, exploring human desires and self-discovery.

Neal's journey in Interstate 60 is filled with eccentric and tragic characters, each representing the search for satisfaction and the importance of open-mindedness.

Marsden's earnestness and charm make Neal a relatable character, highlighting the importance of following one's passions and remaining strong in difficult situations.

One of the more underrated actors in Hollywood, James Marsden is a consistently charming and charismatic lead. From his rom-com roles in films like Enchanted, to action-packed projects, like the original X-Men trilogy, and more recently, Sonic the Hedgehog movies. In Netflix's Dead to Me, Marsden played the role of Steve Wood and, later, his semi-identical twin brother, Ben. Despite the two characters' similar physical appearance, Marsden impressively fleshes out their distinct personalities through his body language and elastic characterization. Of course, it would be remiss to not mention Marsden's hilarious addition to the surprise smash hit, Jury Duty, wherein he plays a satirized version of himself, and is arguably the funniest part of the already hilarious series (look no further than the "soaking" scene for convincing evidence, your Honor).

His filmography reads somewhat eclectic due to the sheer variety of his different projects, resulting in some buried treasures that his fans might not be familiar with. It's in this list that one finds Interstate 60 (otherwise known as Interstate 60: Episodes of the Road), his most under-the-radar project that deserves more recognition. The surreal road trip comedy boasts a surprisingly star-studded cast and poignant explorations of human desires. But perhaps most importantly, Interstate 60 is Marsden's most charming role performance yet, capitalizing on both his youthful energy and easygoing charisma to make a character whose journey to self-discovery is as relatable as it is hilarious.

Interstate 60 (2002) Interstate 60 is a fantasy road movie that follows Neal Oliver, a young man at a crossroads in his life, who receives an unusual gift on his birthday: a chance to embark on a journey down the mysterious Interstate 60, a road that doesn't appear on any map. Along the way, Neal encounters a series of eccentric characters and bizarre situations, each offering him insights into his life and choices. Release Date April 13, 2002 Director Bob Gale Cast James Marsden , Gary Oldman , Amy Smart , Christopher Lloyd , Chris Cooper , Matthew Edison , Paul Brogren , Wayne Robson Runtime 116 Minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Bob Gale Expand

James Marsden Takes a Trip Across the Country in 'Interstate 60'

Written and directed by Bob Gale, the Oscar-nominated co-writer of Back to the Future, Interstate 60 sees James Marsden as Neal Oliver, a young aspiring artist who is torn between pursuing his dreams and passions, or abandoning his more daring pursuit in favor of the safer option provided to him by his father. However, after his judgmental and self-centered father gifts him a law fellowship and a gaudy red convertible, Neal finds himself yearning to accomplish his passions even more than before, wishing to find answers about what to do with his life.

His wish is granted, albeit in an unconventional manner, as a folkloric figure named O.W. Grant (Gary Oldman) gives Neal the tools to find his answers, though the unsure artist must ultimately find the answers for himself. After following a mysterious billboard with a captivating woman and a message unseen by anyone other than Neal, he agrees to deliver a package for another mysterious figure named Ray (Christopher Lloyd), who teaches the young artist about the importance of keeping an open mind and seeing things from a new perspective. Tasked with driving to a town called Danver, Colorado (no that's not a typo), Neal takes a cross-country odyssey armed with a Magic 8 Ball and his own earnest intentions as he searches for answers in the most unexpected of places.

James Marsden's Neal Meets Eccentric and Tragic Characters

On his journey to Danver, Neal encounters a myriad of eclectic characters, each in pursuit of different goals, yet challenged by the most absurd of circumstances. Each person Neal meets is weirder and more tragic than the next, portraying haunting allegories about the endless search for satisfaction. At a roadside diner, he sees a man capable of eating exorbitant amounts of food after being granted a wish by O.W., though his desire backfired as even his favorite foods have lost all satisfaction due to the sheer quantity that he must consume. Neal also encounters a woman searching for the perfect sexual encounter, but whose goal has become a debilitating obsession that cannot be sated. He's amicable to the strangers he meets, remaining non-confrontational when faced with challenging positions, turning down the woman and deescalating a potential brawl after a bet gone awry. Relying on his Magic 8 Ball, which gives him amusingly phrased yet accurate advice, Neal makes it through each absurd interaction with fresh perspectives on his own goals, while proving to himself, and the audience, that he's a capable and honest man.

Some of the more striking moments happen with some of the people he meets further down the road, bringing into question the value of life itself. In one small town, Neal tries to help a mother rescue her son from a euphoric and addictive drug scene, only to discover that the substance was sanctioned by the police themselves (featuring action star Kurt Russell as the captain) in order to drastically lower crime rates. When the mother ends up accepting the drug in order to remain close to her son, Neal rejects the temptation and likewise rebuffs the sheriff's offer of more cash. Neal also ends up driving a terminally ill former advertiser so obsessed with maintaining honesty that he literally threatens to blow himself up with a vest of dynamite when facing someone who doesn't fulfill his contract.

Despite the tenuousness of this situation, Neal remains calm and honest, maintaining that even though he's thinking about not fulfilling his contract, he's still going to see it through because he made a commitment. While these characters and their odd situations are presented with some surrealist comedic tones, there is an overarching sadness to these encounters, which paint these figures as people that have lost their way in life, whether through their own choice or as the victims of overwhelmingly inescapable circumstances. Each time Neal is confronted with a surreal and seemingly impossible problem, it's his consistency and self-assurance that steers him through, even though he fails to recognize his own strengths until later in the film.

Gary Oldman's Whimsical Character Hides the Movie's Darker Themes

Though he doesn't accompany Neal for most of the trip, the entire film feels the widespread influence of O.W. Grant, a mysterious wish-granting entity that spurs Neal into this odyssey. Gary Oldman further asserts his impressive talent as a performer in this role, bringing a unique flair to the already weird and wacky character. But like the tragic figures Neal meets on his journey, Grant also carries an undercurrent of something darker than his red bow tie and lightly colored suit might portray.

While it's a tad on the nose, O.W. Grant carries a pipe with a monkey's face on it, a clear allusion to the Monkey's Paw, a warning about the unexpected consequences of a shortsighted wish. Even in his introduction, this overarching danger is already illustrated as Grant bestows a wish on a distressed businessperson (surprisingly played by Michael J. Fox), ultimately leading to the person getting hit by a truck. Again, though this scene is presented as a joke, its undercurrent feels sinister and foreboding, generating tension for the viewers as they wonder about the consequences of Neal's faith in O.W. Grant.

James Marsden's Earnestness and Charm Elevates the Premise

Through it all, however, Neal maintains an earnest sense of optimism about carving out his own path that alleviates much of the worry that the audience may have. O.W. Grant and the other characters he meets on his road trip feel much the same, as they find his forthrightness and dedication to be virtuous qualities ultimately worthy of reward rather than punishment. While he's not a perfect character, and he does make mistakes along the way, there is something unerringly charming about Neal that makes him a relatable character that one cannot help but root for. The young adult ennui of trying to find one's place in life is an experience shared by many, even though Neal does admittedly come from a more privileged background. Being torn between his uncertain yet passionate dreams and the unfulfilling but stable security of his father's plans, Neal's journey to Danver isn't defined by the oddball figures he meets, but by the way his responses to these situations illustrate his most positive qualities.

As he nears the end of the titular Interstate 60 highway, he gets the opportunity to meet Lynn (Amy Smart), the beautiful woman on the billboards who had found her way into Neal's dreams and artwork. It's in this fated interaction that Neal crystallizes the lessons he learned on his mythic quest, learning to trust his own decision-making, while also remaining a forthright person who fulfills his promises to the very end. Marsden's performance in Interstate 60 may not be his most polished, but his youth instead serves to bring an authenticity to the role that makes it all the more charming and memorable. As with all road trip movies, the most important lessons learned are shared on the journey rather than the destination, and with an adventure along the weird, wacky, and heartbreaking Interstate 60, Neal learns that life's answers can't be found in a Magic 8 Ball, no matter how magical it may be.

Interstate 60 is available to watch on Pluto TV in the U.S.

