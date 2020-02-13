James Marsden on ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ and His Advice for the MCU’s Cyclops

–

In Sonic the Hedgehog, James Marsden plays Tom Wachowski, a small-town sheriff tasked with accompanying super-fast Sonic (Ben Schwartz) to San Francisco. As the film’s non-CGI, non-Jim Carrey straight man, Marsden doesn’t have much of a chance to go fast himself, so naturally, when we sat down with the actor we asked if he had any handy, ultra-quick skills. The answer is…less family-friendly than the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Eventually, as most conversations in 2020 do, we turned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Marsden offered up some advice for any actor who steps into the role of Scott Summers, a.k.a. Cyclops, in any hypothetical future X-Men movies.

Check out what James Marsden had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about. Sonic the Hedgehog hits theaters on Friday, February 14. For more coverage out of the Sonic junket, here is Ben Schwartz on playing the character (plus his love of Target t-shirts) and Jim Carrey on a possible Truman Show sequel.

Is there anything James Marsden can do really well, really fast?

When he looks back on his career, is there anything Marsden remembers being on his professional bucket list that he got to check off?

After playing Scott Summers, a.k.a. Cyclops, in four X-Men movies, does he have any advice for someone stepping into the role for the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

