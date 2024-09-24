It seems like James McAvoy has done it all, and one look at his filmography would confirm this assessment. The actor broke out with a British period drama, dove into the world of superhero cinema, and now appears to have established himself as a horror star. McAvoy debuted as a teenager in the film The Near Room, but first gained global recognition as Mr. Tumnus in the big-budget fantasy film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Thanks to the modest performance of his latest film, Speak No Evil, the cumulative box office revenue of McAvoy’s films has pushed past a magnificent milestone.

Speak No Evil, a remake of the acclaimed Danish horror film of the same name, has grossed $42 million worldwide so far, which is enough to have pushed the cumulative box office of McAvoy’s films past the $3.5 billion mark. But this figure represents only those movies in which McAvoy has played a lead, or a parallel lead role. Including the movies in which he appears as a supporting character, or in a cameo, his cumulative box office stands at a stunning $5.7 billion.

McAvoy’s biggest hits, understandably, are the X-Men movies in which he played Charles Xavier. He appeared as the fan-favorite character in four films — X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. Days of Future Past remains his highest-grossing film, with nearly $750 million globally. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe follows not far behind, with $720 million worldwide. McAvoy also played a supporting role in It: Chapter Two, which generated nearly $470 million globally.

McAvoy's Biggest Hits Are Franchise Films

His biggest solo vehicle remains M. Night Shyamalan’s Split, which grossed nearly $250 million worldwide and is often regarded as one of the actor's career highlights. He also appeared in that film’s direct sequel, Split, which did slightly better and concluded its global run with nearly $280 million. Before his X-Men era, however, McAvoy played the starring role in director Timur Bekmambetov’s action film Wanted, which grossed over $340 million globally, although at least some of its success must be credited to Angelina Jolie’s widely publicized supporting presence.

In addition to his film work, McAvoy has also appeared in a handful of prominent television shows, and is an established stage performer. His work has earned him two BAFTA nominations and four Olivier Award nods. You can watch Speak No Evil in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

