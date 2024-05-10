The Big Picture James McAvoy's movie Control, based on a podcast, features a star-studded cast including Julianne Moore and Sarah Bolger.

The cast also includes Nick Mohammed, Jenna Coleman, Rudi Dharmalingam and Kyle Soller.

StudioCanal and The Picture Company continue their successful partnership with their fifth project together in Berlin.

Weeks after the Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore joined the cast of James McAvoy’s upcoming project Control, StudioCanal and The Picture Company have added seven names to the cast list as it enters production in Berlin. Per Deadline, the newly-added stars include Sarah Bolger from A Good Woman Is Hard To Find, Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed, The Sandman's Jenna Coleman, Rudi Dharmalingam from Role Play, Andor's Kyle Soller alongside August Diehl and Martina Gedeck.

Based on the widely recognized podcast Shipworm by writer Zack Akers and producer Skip Bronkie, Control focuses on a troubled doctor, Dr. Conway, who wakes up one morning to the sound of a mysterious voice in his head. With this, he questions his reality while the voice makes a series of demands he must follow, or terrible consequences will unfold for him and his family. McAvoy will act as Dr. Conway, while Moore will play an important character Dr. Conway must contend with.

Control is directed by German Director Robert Schwentke, known for his work on Red and Snake Eyes, while Shipworm writer Akers adapted the podcast for the movie with revisions by Andrew Baldwin. Other crew members included in the project are director of photography Roman Vasyanov and BAFTA-nominated editor Sven Budelmann. Costumes are designed by the brilliant Mona May from Clueless, with Reg Poerscout-Edgerton and Rocketman's Lillie Jeffrey handling casting.

StudioCanal & The Picture Company Continue Their Partnership

McAvoy's upcoming film marks the fifth project StudioCanal and The Picture Company will shoot in Berlin in association with Studio Babelsberg. The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman will produce under their long-term overall deal with StudioCanal, and Luc Etienne will executive produce alongside Shipworm's producer Bronkie. At the same time, Ron Halpern and Shana Eddy will supervise for StudioCanal.

Earlier this year, The Picture Company and StudioCanal released the action-comedy Role Play on Amazon, starring The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco and Selma's David Oyelowo. The upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown by Searchlight Pictures is also among The Picture Company's upcoming productions. It stars Timothee Chalamet and will be directed by James Mangold, who is currently filming. Meanwhile, another collaboration between StudioCanal and The Picture Company, the horror film Baghead, made its debut in the U.S. on Shudder on April 5. It stars Freya Allan. As for Control, no release date or trailer has been announced yet, but stay tuned to Collider for more information.