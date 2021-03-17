Besides being extremely handsome and one of the most impressive actors of our time, James McAvoy puts us mortals to shame once again by proving he’s also incredibly talented at baking. A recap published in the official Twitter account of The Great British Bake Off highlights the best moments of a special episode in which McAvoy impresses judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

McAvoy is one of the celebrities invited for a special five-episode run of GBBO put together for charity, in which some of our favorite stars show off their baking skills to judges who are used to evaluating the work of professional bakers. It’s a fun premise that sets the expectation of seeing celebrities completely fail in their endeavor. McAvoy, however, turns out to be a great baker.

From the light-hearted and chaotic way the actor takes on the task, it would be easy to imagine the result of his baking to be a disaster. But the exact opposite happens, with each new recipe impressing the judges of the show. McAvoy decided even to flex his creativity by baking a cake in the shape of a snow leopard, named Brendan after his son. The cake is also a direct reference to McAvoy’s Lord Asriel Belacqua character in the series His Dark Materials, a fantasy drama in which human souls manifest as animals; in McAvoy’s case, a snow leopard.

James McAvoy will be back for the third and final season of His Dark Materials, still without a release date, but likely to premiere November 2021, as that is when the last two seasons premiered. McAvoy is also set to star in the upcoming English-language remake of the French thriller My Son, a movie for which McAvoy had to improvise every scene. My Son also doesn't have a release date yet, but since the movie is already in post-production, an official announcement should come soon enough.

Check out some of the highlights from McAvoy's recent appearance on The Great British Bake Off below:

