James McAvoy recently revealed a fascinating "what if" scenario from early in his career during a chat with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. While promoting his upcoming horror, Speak No Evil, the X-Men star shared that he almost joined the Harry Potter universe, auditioning for the role of young Tom Riddle (who would later become Lord Voldemort) in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. However, on the advice of his agent, McAvoy dropped out of contention for the coveted role, despite the significant payday that was being offered.

"I was nearly in Harry Potter," McAvoy explains. "I auditioned for it, and I think they wanted to put me on a retainer. I'd hardly done any work, and they wanted to keep us on hold with a bunch of other actors so they could choose later." McAvoy explained that the deal would have meant a hefty paycheck, but also a long waiting period.

"They offered quite a lot of money. For me at that time, it was a ton of money—like 40 thousand pounds. But I wouldn’t have been able to work for about seven months."

James McAvoy's Agent Told Him Not to Do 'Harry Potter'

After consulting with his agent, McAvoy was advised to pass on the opportunity. "She was like, 'Absolutely not. Don't do that. We're gonna go do something else.'" Instead, McAvoy chose a different path, performing in a play where he faced some unexpected audience reactions. "I did a play where I got booed by a homophobic gentleman," McAvoy said, joking about the sharp contrast in experiences. "I got paid 275 pounds a week, but it was part of the making of me."

Christian Coulson ultimately played Tom Riddle in Chamber of Secrets, with other actors like Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Frank Dillane portraying the younger and teenage versions of the character. While McAvoy may have missed out on Harry Potter, his career has soared, with roles in Atonement, Split, Glass, four X-Men films, and many more. McAvoy seems to have no regrets, admitting that he never felt the need to put his agent under the influence of the Cruciatus Curse as a result of the decision. "It was part of the making of me," he reflected.

McAvoy's latest film, Speak No Evil, opened in theaters on September 13. You can read Collider's review of the movie here, and stay tuned for more updates about your favorite movies.

Watch on Max