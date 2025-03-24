While cinema history is filled with iconic fictional villains like Darth Vader, the Joker, and the Wicked Witch of the West, it is often more challenging to realize some of the greatest monsters in history. Dealing with the banality of evil is often a difficult task for filmmakers, as to depict real dictators or criminals as anything less than completely repulsive could be seen as disrespectful to those that suffered as a result of their reigns. However, a film still needs to be dramatically compelling on its own terms and should offer some insight, if not necessarily empathy, for any of the figures that it depicts. Although the brutal Ugandan President Idi Amin was associated with one of the most violent periods in modern African history, Forest Whitaker delivered an Academy Award-winning performance in the gripping historical drama The Last King of Scotland.

What Is ‘The Last King of Scotland’ About?