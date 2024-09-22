James McAvoy is one of the most versatile and underrated actors of his generation, known for delivering compelling performances across multiple genres. While his mainstream breakout role came as Mr. Tumnus in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, McAvoy has consistently shown that his talent and range exceed the beloved children's character. With a knack for intense, layered performances, his work spans everything from heart-wrenching dramas to thrilling action movies, making him a standout in Hollywood.

Over the years, McAvoy has captivated audiences with his transformative roles in movies like Split, where his portrayal of a man with multiple personalities earned him universal critical acclaim, with many on the internet believing he was robbed of an Oscar nomination. He has also excelled in historical dramas like Atonement and even gone into the blockbuster genre. These are James McAvoy's best movies, ranked by how well they utilize his talents, how much he brings to the table, and what they have meant for his career.

10 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' (2005)

Directed by Andrew Adamson

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe follows four siblings, Lucy (Georgie Henley), Edmund (Skandar Keynes), Susan (Anna Popplewell), and Peter (William Moseley), who are evacuated to the English countryside during World War II. While exploring the home of an eccentric professor, Lucy discovers a magical wardrobe that leads to the fantastical land of Narnia, where it is always winter. The children soon learn of the White Witch’s (Tilda Swinton) reign of terror and join forces with Aslan (Liam Neeson), a noble lion, to defeat her and restore peace to Narnia.

McAvoy’s role as Mr. Tumnus is limited but shows his ability to bring warmth and depth to a beloved character from the classic novel. His portrayal of the kind yet conflicted faun who befriends Lucy set the story's emotional tone, and his distinctive appearance became instantly popular. The movie lacks some of the novel's most thought-provoking themes in favor of a kid-friendly adventure, but it's still worth a watch as a visually dazzling, old-fashioned adventure, especially while waiting for Greta Gerwig's future Narnia reboot.

9 'Atomic Blonde' (2017)

Directed by David Leitch

Atomic Blonde follows Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron), an elite MI6 spy sent to Berlin during the Cold War to retrieve a stolen list of undercover agents. Paired with the city's embedded MI6 Berlin station chief, David Percival (McAvoy), Lorraine must navigate a deadly web of double agents, betrayals, and shifting alliances.

Atomic Blonde is an electrifying visual tour de force and one of the best R-rated movies of the 2010s with amazingly stylized combat. McAvoy's chemistry with Theron is magnetic, and it almost makes up for the very confusing story and weak script. The main attraction here is Theron, whose volcanic performance is among the action genre's best. Coupled with hectic and expertly choreographed fights, Atomic Blonde is a triumph of the action genre and one of McAvoy's best turns as a supporting player.

8 'The Last Station' (2009)

Directed by Michael Hoffman

The Last Station follows the final years of famed Russian author Leo Tolstoy (Christopher Plummer) as his wife, Sofya (Helen Mirren), and his disciples, known as the "Tolstoyans," vie for control over his legacy and estate. Tolstoy’s young assistant, Valentin Bulgakov (McAvoy), finds himself in the middle of this power struggle, experiencing a romantic awakening with fellow Tolstoyan Masha (Kerry Condon).

McAvoy's work is heartfelt as a young man caught between loyalty to his mentor and the ideals he’s developing. The Scottish actor is a standout, especially in his scenes with the iconic Helen Mirren and Christopher Plummer, both of whom received Oscar nominations for their roles. The Last Station is a compelling period piece that provides some new insights into one of literature's most famous yet elusive figures, even if it struggles with developing a viable solution for its central conflict.

7 'Speak No Evil' (2024)

Directed by James Watkins

Speak No Evil follows an American couple who, after befriending a British family during a vacation, accept an invitation to visit their remote farmhouse. Initially, the visit seems pleasant, but subtle discomforts soon evolve into disturbing behavior from their hosts. The situation soon becomes a nightmare as the couple gets caught in a psychological and physical battle.

McAvoy is terrifying in Speak No Evil as Paddy, the manipulative host. His portrayal is unsettling and layered, blending charm with menace. More than any other entry in his filmography, Speak No Evil rests entirely on his capable shoulders; there's simply no movie without James McAvoy. The movie doesn’t quite live up to the original Danish movie, something most critics agreed on, but it remains an impressive horror effort and yet another excellent showcase for McAvoy's talents.

6 'Starter for 10' (2006)

Directed by Tom Vaughan

Starter for 10 follows Brian Jackson (McAvoy), a working-class student who enrolls at Bristol University in the 1980s. Eager to reinvent himself, Brian joins the university’s quiz team with dreams of competing on the popular TV show University Challenge. As he navigates academic pressures, he becomes torn between his crush on glamorous teammate Alice (Alice Eve) and his growing connection with activist Rebecca (Rebecca Hall).

Starter for 10 explores the emotional ups and downs of young adulthood, especially navigating the complications of love life and academic pressures.

McAvoy’s performance in Starter for 10 is both charming and relatable, as he portrays a socially awkward student trying to fit in at university. The film explores the emotional ups and downs of young adulthood, especially navigating the complications of love life and academic pressures. The writing and McAvoy's performance make Brian feel very human and believable, making Starter for 10 an enjoyable movie with heart and a universal theme that will ring true for millions.

5 'Arthur Christmas' (2011)

Directed by Sarah Smith

Arthur Christmas tells the story of Arthur (McAvoy), the clumsy but good-hearted son of Santa Claus, who embarks on an urgent mission to deliver a forgotten gift to a little girl before Christmas morning. With the help of his grandfather, Grandsanta (Bill Nighy), and a quirky elf, Arthur proves that one small act of kindness can save the holiday for a child and restore the true spirit of Christmas.

McAvoy’s performance is full of charm and warmth, perfectly capturing the character’s innocence and determination. At its core, Arthur Christmas is a story about trying to find one's place and identity, and McAvoy's performance perfectly captures the message, making the audience believe in him. Arthur Christmas is a fun, festive adventure that will appeal to both children and adults, with a very singular and creative take on Santa’s high-tech Christmas operation.

4 'Split' (2016)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Split follows Kevin Wendell Crumb (McAvoy), a man with dissociative identity disorder who harbors 23 different personalities, including "Dennis," who kidnaps three teenage girls and holds them captive. The girls realize they are dealing with multiple, unpredictable personas, fearing the emergence of the most dangerous one, "The Beast."

McAvoy’s performance in Split is nothing short of extraordinary, as he embodies the multiple distinct personalities with so much ease. Director M. Night Shyamalan drew inspiration from a real-life case to develop the character of Kevin, adding a more unsettling layer to the film. Like Speak No Evil, Split leans heavily on McAvoy's performance, making it the focal point and disregarding other aspects. It might be too much reliance on one single performance, but McAvoy doesn't disappoint and instead shines with a bravura performance that many believed should've earned him an Oscar nomination.

3 'Atonement' (2007)

Directed by Joe Wright

Atonement follows the tragic consequences of a lie told by a young girl, Briony Tallis (Saoirse Ronan), who falsely accuses Robbie Turner (McAvoy), her sister Cecilia's (Keira Knightley) lover, of a crime he didn’t commit. Set before and during World War II, the movie explores themes of love, guilt, and forgiveness as Robbie and Cecilia’s lives are torn apart by Briony’s actions.

McAvoy’s work in Atonement is one of his most powerful. His chemistry with Keira Knightley is unbelievable from the very first moment they appear on the screen. Through Robbie, Atonement explores the long-lasting consequences of actions and the consequences a simple lie can have. The film also explores the price of war to the United Kingdom, especially for the common people who found their lives destroyed overnight. Atonement is a sweeping epic that effortlessly balances war, romance, and drama and one of McAvoy's greatest achievements in cinema.

2 'The Last King of Scotland' (2006)

Directed by Kevin Macdonald

The Last King of Scotland follows Nicholas Garrigan (McAvoy), a young Scottish doctor who moves to Uganda and becomes the personal physician of the country’s brutal dictator, Idi Amin (Forest Whitaker). Initially charmed by Amin's charisma, Garrigan soon realizes the horrors of his regime as he witnesses violence and corruption firsthand.

McAvoy’s portrayal of Nicholas Garrigan in The Last King of Scotland is one of his most intense roles, embodying the character's naiveté and idealism to a tee. The film is one of the best about historical figures, focusing heavily on moral conflict and growing horror by slowly revealing the depth of Amin's brutality. The Last King of Scotland is mainly a showcase for Forest Whitaker, who delivers a dominating, towering, Oscar-winning performance, but McAvoy holds his own as a straight man to Amin's cruelty. The film proved McAvoy's dramatic abilities, cementing him as one of his generation's most promising performers.

1 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Directed by Bryan Singer

X-Men: Days of Future Past follows the X-Men as they send Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) back in time to prevent an event that will lead to the extinction of both mutants and humans. Wolverine must find a younger Professor X (McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) and convince them to work together to stop Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) from assassinating a scientist whose death sets off a chain reaction leading to a dystopian future.

McAvoy’s portrayal of Charles Xavier in X-Men: Days of Future Past is widely regarded as one of his most iconic roles and definitely the most recognizable. As the younger, broken version of Professor X, McAvoy delivers a powerful performance, showing his character and strength at the same time. His role is integral to the story, acting as something of an audience substitute, especially with his lack of powers. While Days of Future Past features a stellar ensemble cast, McAvoy stands out, embodying the film's themes and providing the story with a flawed yet tremendously compelling figure.

