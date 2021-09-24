He also talks about being a huge fan of the ‘Dune’ books and how excited he is for Denis Villeneuve’s movie.

Every once in a while you see a movie that sounds like it will not work on paper but absolutely does. Director Christian Carion’s My Son is the latest example. The film stars James McAvoy as a father who reunites with his ex-wife (Claire Foy) to try and find answers after their seven-year-old son goes missing from a campsite in the Highlands of Scotland. But what makes My Son so unique is that McAvoy was not given a script and had to react and improvise to each moment as it happened. Obviously, director Christian Carion knew where it was going as did the cast and crew, but when you watch McAvoy asking questions, nothing is scripted. While this could easily have resulted in a disaster of a film, My Son absolutely works and you’d never know everything that happens wasn’t scripted in advance.

With the film now streaming for free on Peacock, I recently spoke to James McAvoy about making this unusual production. During the interview he talked about why he agreed to make the movie even when his agents were nervous, how much information he was given before shooting began, what would happen when he made the wrong decision, how many takes and scenes had to be redone due to a focus issue or him making the wrong choice, the challenges of trying to improvise a fight, the big 3rd act, how he prepared for the movie when he had no idea what he’d be doing, and more. In addition, we talked about what previous movie someone should watch if they had never seen his work before, why he’s excited for Denis Villeneuve adaption of Dune, the status of His Dark Materials Season 3, and how he prepared to play someone with multiple personality disorder in both Split and Glass.

RELATED: James McAvoy and Claire Foy Thriller, ‘My Son,’ Debuts Trailer In Which McAvoy Completely Improvised His Performance

Watch what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

James McAvoy

If someone has never seen anything he’s done what would he want them to watch?

Since he starred in Children of Dune many years ago how excited is he for the new Dune movie?

When did he feel like he made it as an actor so he could pay rent just by acting?

How his role in My Son was completely improvised.

What he was given on the first day of shoot and how he had no idea what was going to happen.

How it was lucky he hadn’t seen the original film or even the trailer.

Why he agreed to do the movie without knowing anything.

How he was kept separate from the cast and crew so no one would tell him anything.

How many shots had to be redone because of a focus issue?

What would happen when he made the wrong decision in terms of where the story was going?

The challenges of trying to improvise a fight and do stunts without the other person knowing you wanted to throw a punch.

A lot of action happens in the 3rd act. How much was improvised?

How many takes had to be redone due to the director needing him to do something else?

How did he prepare for a character and a shoot when he had no idea where it would go?

What’s the status of His Dark Materials Season 3?

How did he get ready for Split and Glass?

Share Share Tweet Email

James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan on ‘Together,’ Dennis Kelly’s Fantastic Script, and Filming 13-Minute Takes They also reveal how they got used to looking at the camera.

Read Next