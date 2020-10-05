James McAvoy to Improvise His Way Through Remake of French Thriller ‘My Son’

James McAvoy and Claire Foy are set to star in STX’s English-language remake of the French thriller My Son, but the actors won’t quite be on equal footing, as McAvoy will be in the dark, so to speak.

McAvoy will play a man whose only son goes missing, so he goes to visit his ex-wife (Foy) in search of answers. To enhance the protagonist’s mysterious and confusing circumstances, McAvoy will not be given a script or any dialogue, as was the case in the original 2017 French film starring Guillaume Canet. Instead, McAvoy will only be aware of basic aspects of the story, so his character will have to improvise and react to each moment as it unfolds, while the rest of the cast and crew will be aware of the scenes.

Christian Carion, who helmed the original, will return to direct the remake, which he’ll also produce with Laure Irrman of Une Hirondelle, Vincent Maraval and Brahim Chioua of Wild Bunch International, Rebecca O’Brien of Sixteen Films and Marc Butan of Mad River Pictures. Production is slated to start in early November in Scotland.

STXfilms will distribute the film in North America, the U.K., Italy, Benelux, Latin America, Spain, Australia and China. Mad River International is representing the film’s foreign rights.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Christian to create My Son for worldwide audiences,” STX’s Adam Fogelson said in a statement. “James will be doing the detective work of the film in real time, on camera, to create real tension for this thriller. We like to support bold and innovative storytelling like My Son, and Claire could not be a more spectacular or exciting choice for this film, which is certain to thrill audiences.”

Foy won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her turn as young Queen Elizabeth II in the hit Netflix series The Crown. She recently starred opposite Ryan Gosling in First Man and played Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider’s Web. Foy will next star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in a biopic of English artist Louis Wain.

Meanwhile, McAvoy is one of the most exciting leading men working today, and regardless of how you feel about Split or Glass, it's hard to deny the magic of his (many) performances in those two movies. He has also embraced different ways of telling stories, from high-profile podcasts (see below) to the indie drama The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, which was eventually released as three separate films — Him, Her and Them. Best known for playing Professor X in the recent X-Men movies as well as his turn in the hit It movies, McAvoy can currently be seen as Lord Asriel in HBO's His Dark Materials. He also voices Morpheus in Audible's podcast The Sandman.