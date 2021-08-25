They also reveal how they got used to looking at the camera.

With Academy Award-nominated director Stephen Daldry’s Together opening in select theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan about making the dramedy. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film takes place in London and follows two romantic partners that are forced to rethink their relationship when they're quarantined together in lockdown along with their 10-year-old son (Samuel Logan). The fantastic script was written by Tony-, Emmy- and Olivier Award-winner Dennis Kelly and brilliantly captures what so many of us are feeling about the current state of the world.

During the fun interview, McAvoy and Horgan talked about what each of them loved about the script, the way the movie talks about what happened in the UK during lockdown and the mismanagement from the people in charge, how they got used to looking at the camera (in parts of the film they address the audience), what it was like filming thirteen minute takes without cutting, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the synopsis.

James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan

What TV series would each of them like to guest star on?

How Horgan is now a dog and a cat person.

What did each of them love about the script?

The way Dennis Kelly’s script talks about what happened in the UK during lockdown and the mismanagement.

McAvoy on how It was one of the best scripts he has read in years.

When did they get used to looking at the camera?

Horgan talks about how Stephen Daldry got her ready for looking at the camera.

How many times in a 13-minute take did they get close to the end and then mess up?

Here's the Together synopsis.

March 24, 2020. The first full day of lockdown for London during the COVID-19 pandemic. As they stockpile toilet paper and laundry detergent, a nameless couple (James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan) gears up for an unknown period of imposed isolation. In the cozy, well-appointed home they share with their 10-year[1]old son Artie (Samuel Logan), the couple reveals their estrangement through a litany of witty one-liners and long-held grudges. In Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry’s hilarious and heartbreaking new film, Together, He, a cocky and conservative entrepreneur, and She, a left-leaning refugee coordinator, spend their time in quarantine wondering how their once hot-and-heavy “opposites attract” relationship has dissolved into rage, resentment and loathing. Against the backdrop of the worldwide pandemic, the partners are forced to forge a surprising new connection as they re-evaluate themselves and their relationship. With a funny, provocative and poignant script by Tony, Emmy and Olivier Award winner Dennis Kelly, Together follows one family navigating the challenges faced by people worldwide during a once-in-a lifetime crisis, and finding a way to survive — together.

