James McAvoy has had one of the most interesting careers of any actor of his generation, and despite his relative youth, has made bold choices that speak to his willingness to take risks. Despite being involved with major franchise films like It: Chapter Two and the later X-Men movies as a young Professor X, McAvoy has taken a chance on projects like the absurdist dark comedy Filth and the twisty neo-noir thriller Trance. That's not to mention his recent success in the horror genre, from his explosive multifaceted performance in Split to the upcoming Blumhouse remake of Speak No Evil. This willingness to test one’s abilities by working with prestigious filmmakers is usually only possible from actors who have worked in the industry for several decades, but McAvoy has been putting in the work from a very young age. Although he’s best known as either “Kevin Dunn” or “Charles Xavier” to a younger generation, McAvoy earned one of his earliest roles in the coming-of-age dramedy Starter for 10.

Starter for 10 wasn’t necessarily McAvoy’s breakout role; he earned international recognition as the beloved Mr. Tumnus in 2005's The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, and received a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the stirring historical drama The Last King of Scotland, opposite Forest Whitaker in an Oscar-winning performance. However, these were ultimately more supporting roles in projects that focused on the star power of McAvoy's co-stars. Starter for 10 was a film that coasted on McAvoy’s charisma and revealed that he could reinvent a seemingly antiquated genre with his winning personality.

What Is ‘Starter for 10’ About?

Image Via Picturehouse

Based on the acclaimed book of the same name by author David Nicholls (who adapted his own work into the film’s screenplay), Starter for 10 stars McAvoy as the first-year university student Brian James, who finally makes it into Bristol University after years of hard work. Although he lives in a relatively impoverished community with his mother, Julie (Catherine Tate), Brian has managed to put in enough effort that the prestigious school doesn’t demean him because of his background. Although Brian is overwhelmed with the number of opportunities that are awarded to him on campus, he becomes insistent on joining the school’s team to appear on the prestigious British quiz show, University Challenge, as that has been a life-long goal of his since watching the show with his parents when he was a child.

The team’s leader, Patrick Watts (a pre-fame Benedict Cumberbatch), initially balks at the idea of accepting Brian. Brian sacrifices his own spot on the team when he helps the beautiful and popular hopeful Alice Harbinson (Alice Eve) cheat in order to pass the entrance exam, which allows her to take his spot. However, the sickness of another team member later allows Brian to officially join the competition, much to the dismay of Patrick.

McAvoy captures the wide-eyed innocence of a young man being exposed to a much larger world, as he had never been afforded the opportunity to go beyond his relatively isolated community. It’s a very vulnerable performance, as Brian is often put in positions where he is not socially equipped to handle what is happening. Although it is obvious that the left-wing demonstrator Rebecca Epstein (Rebecca Hall) has feelings for him, Brian still expresses hesitance about asking her out because he feels deeply insecure about himself. There are many cultural touchstones in Starter for 10 that ground it specifically in the 1980s, including a terrific soundtrack that includes The Cure, The Smiths, The Psychedelic Furs, Tears For Fears, and Kate Bush among others. However, this is a universal story about finding one’s place in the world and identifying principles that are relatable to anyone who is going through (or reflecting on) the adolescent period of their lives.

McAvoy crafts an immediately relatable performance who isn't necessarily a perfect hero; Brian often screws up saying the right thing when talking to Alice, takes his family for granted, and doesn't always take pride in his humble upbringing. While it would be easy to use these examples to classify Brian as being "toxic," McAvoy shows that Brian is genuinely willing to learn from his mistakes and keep moving forward. Brian's only fault is his ambition, but he's also not willing to sacrifice his values for the sake of success. This mix of moral integrity and genuine enthusiasm is the primary reason why McAvoy's Brian works as such a compelling protagonist.

‘Starter for 10’ Is a More Nuanced Coming-Of-Age Story

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Although it's ostensibly a teen comedy that explores all the mayhem that can happen in the first year of university, Starter for 10 has a profound message about personal ethics. Brian is given the opportunity to cheat in the final competition with his team and is faced with the quandary of potentially gaining an easy victory. While a standard coming-of-age film would simply state that cheating is bad, Starter for 10 examines the pressure that Brian feels to prove that he is “worthy” of the support that his mother has given him and the acceptance he has earned from his team. Brian constantly claims to be having fun at school, but he is almost constantly crippled by the anxiety that he may lose all that he has achieved at any given moment.

Starter for 10 is a strong examination of the class divide in Great Britain and devotes the time to exploring why Brian is at a disadvantage compared to the other students in his class. Much of the coursework that Brian is assigned is reliant on a knowledge of general history and world events that he simply wasn’t exposed to in his selective community. Brian’s crisis of identity becomes even more prominent when his childhood friend Spencer (Dominic Cooper) comes to visit him and clashes with the university students over not having a job. Impressively, Starter for 10 actually chooses to have an ambiguous ending that does not directly confirm where Brian is headed next. Nonetheless, the suggestion that he has taken a greater interest in the political causes that are discussed on campus indicates that he has learned to step outside of himself and take interest in the great big world that waits for him.

‘Starter for 10’ Set up James McAvoy as a Leading Man

Close

While it wasn’t necessarily a blockbuster title like the ones he would star in later on in his career, Starter for 10 proved that McAvoy could carry a film on the back of his shoulders. The romantic chemistry he developed with both Hall and Eve served him very well when he was cast in swoon-worthy roles in Atonement and The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby. There’s even a way in which he defines Brian’s good-natured heroism that can be seen in his X-Men performances. McAvoy’s upcoming work in the highly anticipated remake of Speak No Evil suggests that he has earned a sizeable fanbase, but those enamored with his unique screen presence owe it to themselves to check out the role that proved he had acting chops.

Starter for 10 is streaming on Max in the United States.

Watch on Max