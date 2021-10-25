The actor had been battling cancer for the past four years.

James Michael Tyler, best known for his iconic role as the love-sick Gunther on Friends, has died. The actor passed at the age of 59 from prostate cancer, according to his manager.

Tyler died in his Los Angeles home this Sunday. He was originally diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2018, Throughout his treatment, he advocated for prostate cancer blood screenings for those with prostates starting at as young as 40 years old, in the hopes of an increase in early detection. Tyler spoke about his own experience with cancer earlier this year on Today. According to a statement from his manager, Tyler was a big Clemson fan (go Tigers!), a devoted husband, and a talented actor and musician among many other things.

The Friends Twitter account also made a statement today, in the wake of his passing. The tweet reads, "Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and fans."

Tyler was known best for his role as Gunther in Friends. Though Tyler began his time on the series as a background actor, his character soon expanded beyond his role as a Central Perk employee. Though he never became a series regular, he has the most guest credits of any guest actor on the series. His character is best known for their unrequited, and unspoken obsession for Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston, and the various misadventures resulting therefrom, such as his purchase of her hairless (and possibly evil) cat. His character became so popular that he was often considered the seventh friend, and though his character was notoriously terse, his ability to convey intense emotion (and deep, unrequited yearning) carried throughout the series, making his character an integral part of the long-spanning show. Tyler managed to make an appearance on the HBO Max Friends: The Reunion Special earlier this year.

Tyler also worked on many other acting projects beyond the cultural juggernaut that was Friends, including several roles on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Scrubs. Tyler also worked on short films, continuing to film several projects as he underwent cancer treatment.

Throughout his treatment, he worked to raise awareness for prostate cancer treatment and detection and worked with the Prostate Cancer Foundation on many awareness-raising projects. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

