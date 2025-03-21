James Patterson and Michael Crichton couldn't be more different when it comes to their respective bodies of work. Patterson is well known for his crime thrillers, while Crichton penned plenty of cutting-edge science fiction novels. However, both men have had their work adapted multiple times for film and television; Patterson's Alex Cross novels inspired Prime Video's Cross, and Crichton might rival Stephen King for the number of his books that have been made into movies, including Jurassic Park.

The duo formed a close friendship over the years, which led to Crichton's widow Sherri making a request from Patterson to finish one of Crichton's last manuscripts, Eruption. I read Eruption over the Christmas holiday, and came away with two thoughts. The first thought was, "Wow, that was really, really, good." The second was "when is this going to be a movie?" Simply put: Eruption is a disaster blockbuster in novel form.

'Eruption' Perfectly Blends Michael Crichton and James Patterson's Writing Styles

Eruption begins with Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on the planet, threatening to erupt and potentially destroy Hawaii. But scientist John “Mac” MacGregor learns that Mauna Loa's eruption could threaten the world's environment due to a secret kept by the local military. Years ago, they wound up burying a series of chemical canisters near Mauna Loa's base containing a mix of experimental pesticides and radioactive materials, and now the canisters are starting to rupture. If the threat of radioactive waste contaminating Hawaii's islands wasn't enough, the pesticide inside is utterly fatal to plant life. In short, Eruption supercharges its story from a typical disaster film to an extinction-level event ... and that's just in the first few chapters. MacGregor must deal with multiple parties while working to contain the leak, including military officers who want to keep the accident covered up, and billionaire J.P. Brett, who wants to utilize the eruption for his own personal gain.

Reading the book, I was surprised by how it felt like the perfect blend between Crichton and Patterson's writing styles. Crichton tended to do extensive research when writing his novels, and this was no different as Sherri Crichton revealed that the manuscript for Eruption had been started a decade ago. It also contains many of the themes that fuel Crichton's other novels; MacGregor is the scientist whose words fall are ignored, while Brett only sees the volcano as a way to further line his pockets. But Eruption also reads with the blockbuster pace of Patterson's Alex Cross novels, meaning that I was hooked from the first page to the last. Readers will probably never know who contributed exactly what, thanks to a pact Patterson struck with Sherri over the manuscript. "I do challenge any readers to decide where it was that Michael stopped and I started," he told the BBC. "That was not the easiest thing in the world, to make it seamless."

Is an 'Eruption' Movie Adaptation in the Works?

It turns out that I'm not the only person who saw the cinematic potential of Eruption. A week before it hit bookstores, a massive bidding war broke out between streamers and studios for the film rights. There was talk of forming a film franchise in the same vein as Jurassic Park, and multiple A-List actors (who declined to reveal their identities) were apparently circling the project. Given Patterson and Crichton's previous success, not to mention a story that was begging to be filmed, it's not surprising that any studio or streaming service would shell out cash to get it made. There's also the fact that Eruption was the chance to revive a genre that hadn't been seen in a while: the disaster film. The disaster genre used to be a major draw in the '90s, but tapered off. Twisters would eventually signal a resurgence of the genre.

Eventually, Eruption did land a pair of filmmakers in Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi. Chin and Vasarhelyi are best known for their documentaries, including the Oscar-winning Free Solo. Their films tend to cover vast terrains, whether it's the face of a mountain, the vast regions of space, or national parks spanning Chile and Everest. What better way to deliver the pulse-pounding, Earth-shaking story of Eruption than two directors whose films have literally covered nearly every inch of the Earth? Later on, Sony would fully secure the theatrical rights to Eruption, and Keanu Reeves was rumored to be approached for a leading role. It looks that much like its source material, the film version of Eruption is aiming to deliver an experience that only James Patterson and Michael Crichton could have written.

