Drum roll please.....ok, that's enough. Netflix has today announced the addition of a new animated series, from an incredibly popular Youtube creator. In a video released today, James Rallison of the YouTube channel Odd 1s Out, which boasts over 17 million subscribers, announced the upcoming release of his new Netflix project to be titled Oddballs sometime later this year.

The new video announcement, released today, included a rundown of the creative process behind the new show and gave fans an insight into the recent goings-on behind the scenes of Odd 1s Out. Rallison also detailed the creative process behind the upcoming Netflix series, which was completed entirely remotely, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the announcement, Rallison teased some first-look clips at the new show to be released in upcoming Con appearances, one of which is the upcoming VidCon, to take place in Anaheim this upcoming weekend. Rallison will reveal a clip of the new series on June 25, 2022, at the convention. But, as a teaser, Rallison also showed a teensy-tiny little clip of the series at the tail end of his announcement. The clip shows two characters, one bubble boy and his crocodile friend, climbing out of a trailer perched atop a cactus before the trailer explodes.

Oddballs will tell the story of James, a bubble-shaped boy, who goes on comedic rants regarding minute and everyday annoyances, often elevating them to absurd levels. He is joined by his crocodile friend Max and a girl who claims to be plucked from the future, Echo. James and his friends will plot ridiculous schemes, often resulting in disaster (but in a ha-ha way, not an uh-oh way).

This new collaboration between Netflix and established online talent may be exactly what the streaming service needs in order to boost its subscription rate after a disappointing first quarter. Rallison brings with him to the streaming service an already dedicated audience and established brand identity. And the new series will no doubt inspire a few people to log back on to the giant streaming service.

Oddballs comes from creators James Rallison and Ethan Banville. Banvilel and Rallison serve as executive producers alongside Carl Faruolo, Michael Zoumas, Atomic Cartoon’s Jennifer Twiner McCarron, Matthew Berkowitz and Aaron Behl. The cast for the series includes James Rallison, Julian Gant, Kimberly Brooks, Gary Anthony Williams, and Carl Faruolo.

No premiere date has yet been set for Oddballs. Rallison has only indicated that the series will premiere sometime later this year. However, while you're waiting, you can check out Rallison's announcement below, and check Odd 1s Out's extensive catalog of videos, available on YouTube: