One of the biggest villains in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is making a comeback. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Spader will reprise his role as Ultron in the upcoming series referred to as Vision Quest. Although that's not the project's official title, it will mark the return of Paul Bettany as the android who was constantly seen attempting to protect Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Thanos (Josh Brolin) might've been defeated in Avengers: Endgame, but it's clear that the universe still isn't safe.

The upcoming show referred to as Vision Quest could head towards principal photography during the first months of 2025. The title is set to continue the narrative that began with WandaVision, where it was revealed that Wanda was trying to bring her android partner back to life. The story is set to continue in this year's Agatha All Along. The spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn will see the return of Agatha Harkness, the villain that put Wanda's life in danger during her last television appearance.

Marvel Studios hasn't revealed many details regarding the upcoming television series. But it has been confirmed that Terry Matalas will be one of the lead creators behind the project. Matalas previously served as a showrunner for Star Trek: Picard. The spinoff saw Patrick Stewart stepping into the shoes of the titular character once again, expanding a legacy he's been building for decades. Considering the success seen by the Paramount+ production, the fact that Marvel selected Matalas to work on Vision Quest shouldn't come as a surprise.

Ultron's Journey in the MCU

James Spader's Ultron was introduced during Avengers: Age of Ultron. After the first Avengers movies established the Earth's Mightiest Heroes as a powerful force within the entertainment industry, audiences were eager to learn who their opponent would be in their first sequel. Ultron managed to fracture the team ahead of Captain America: Civil War by killing Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and damaging the reputation of the Avengers after his attack on Sokovia.

Ultron was defeated by the time the credits rolled in Avengers: Age of Ultron. It remains to be seen how the villain will manage to come back for the upcoming series featuring Vision. While Spader didn't return to the MCU until now, that didn't stop the character from appearing in an animated series. What If...? explored the limitless storytelling possibilities the multiverse offered, including the introduction of a version of Ultron voiced by Ross Marquand. The actor went on to voice Professor Charles Xavier in this year's X-Men '97.

A release date hasn't been set for the upcoming series featuring Vision and Ultron. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

