Two Hollywood icons. One, an actor whose strengths as an Everyman elevated the likes of Harvey, It’s a Wonderful Life, and more. The second, a director who brought the world brilliant films like Some Like It Hot and Sunset Boulevard. But despite their golden years in the industry running parallel, James Stewart and Billy Wilder only ever worked together once: 1957’s The Spirit of St. Louis. The biographical film captures the lead-up to, and successful completion of, aviator Charles Lindbergh's 1927 solo transatlantic flight, the first man to ever do so, based on the 1953 account written by Lindbergh himself. The book won Lindbergh a Pulitzer Prize, but the film? Wilder called it "his worst."

What Is 'The Spirit of St. Louis' About?

The idea of a movie centered around "The Spirit of St. Louis" came shortly after the release of the book, and Wilder was eager to get on board, with the Jewish director unfazed by Lindbergh's public admiration for Nazi Germany in the past. The pair, traveling to the Smithsonian Institution to see the original plane on display, encountered turbulence on their flight (per HistoryNet), an omen of things to come. Wilder's first choice to play the aviator was John Kerr, who passed on the film (Wilder may not have been fazed by Lindbergh's Nazi sympathies, but Kerr was).

Meanwhile, Stewart had been petitioning hard for the role, repeatedly trying to convince studio head Jack Warner to give it to him. Per TCM, Warner was reluctant, not because he didn't have faith in Stewart's abilities, but because he didn't like the idea of forty-seven-year-old Stewart playing a twenty-five-year-old. An attempt to get Stewart to back off, by having producer Leland Hayward tell him he was "too fat" for the part, backfired, with it only succeeding in driving Stewart, desperate for the role, to go on a diet.

With the director and the lead in place, it was time to get The Spirit of St. Louis off the ground. But it wasn't going to be easy, and it certainly wasn't going to be cheap. In the 1920s, the original plane cost $13,000 to build. The three replicas built for the film came in at 100 times that amount: a cool $1.3 million. Location and aerial shooting took place in New York, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Ireland, and Paris, which continued to push the budget skyward. Then, in what sounds like the trials one Steven Spielberg had making Jaws, Wilder recalled of the production (per TCM):

"We had unbelievable mechanical problems. We could not communicate with a plane once it was up there, so when we had to do another take, it had to land, get the instructions, and take off again. We had other planes in the air to film the plane when we were shooting. The weather would change from one minute to the next. God, it was horrendous..."

James Stewart and Billy Wilder Bring In 'The Spirit of St. Louis'