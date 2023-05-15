One of the greatest actors of all time, James Stewart made over a hundred appearances in films and television working alongside some of the best actors and directors. It is hard to forget his big blue eyes and large stature that toppled over most of his co-stars. Some may have found Stewart in a civics class watching Mr. Smith perform a filibuster or on holiday watching George Bailey contemplate his life.

Stewart was able to appear in many genres from romantic comedies to westerns and adventure movies. Always able to adapt, his career was able to span from the Golden Age of Hollywood to new eras in the 60s and 70s giving way to some of the most memorable performances.

10 'The Man Who Knew Too Much' (1956)

When a doctor and his wife go on vacation in Morocco they witness a murder that gets them involved in an assassination plot that takes them to London. Though they only find heartache as their young son is kidnapped to keep the doctor's mouth shut.

James Stewart is paired alongside Doris Day as Alfred Hitchcock displays his classic mystery and suspense. Stewart is an easy-going character at first that quickly turns to the Stoic hero that solves it all. Like in many of the films he appears in, the pace falls mainly with Stewart as he tries to figure out the surrounding plot.

9 'Shenandoah' (1965)

In this explosive war/western, Stewart plays Charlie, a farmer from Virginia that doesn’t want anything to do with the Civil War. That is until his son is taken by Union Soldiers, and he has to get him back.

Stewart is a strong-minded Southerner that sticks to his guns in Shenandoah. The first half of the film Stewart is short to the point determined the war will end, even though battles are almost right on his front door step. His performance shows his temperament as an actor. To be always patient, his presence alone was enough to be captivating in this part.

8 'The Shop Around the Corner' (1940)

A classic holiday movie from Ernst Lubitsch that puts Stewart as a sales clerk in a gift shop. When a new hire is brought in they seem to be the bane of each other's existence until they unknowingly fall in love by being pen pals.

Stewart balances on a line throughout the film as a lonely clerk that knows any day at the shop could be his last. This is what makes him so unbearable and serene at the same time. He acts as a jerk and a mensch to his fellow workers around him, but his character takes on a different meaning when you look at the hopeful and sweet side that comes out in letters to his pen pal.

7 'Anatomy of a Murder' (1959)

As a lawyer, Stewart defends a soldier who killed an innkeeper. The soldier claims temporary insanity because his wife was raped, but it is up to his lawyer to clear his name in this Otto Preminger mystery/drama.

Taking a look into the many lives that encapsulate a courtroom trial, Preminger brings a character study of many different lives. Stewart, as the trial lawyer, is subtle, not feeling the need to play the character over the top. Not only for his character, but for the person he is defending it makes sense to be calm and collected. The quips between Stewart and the other members of the court make what could be immensely boring, highly entertaining and lively.

6 'The Man who Shot Liberty Valance' (1962)

All heads turn when a Senator returns to a small western town. Flashbacks reveal the story of when he was a younger man who helped rid the town of a crew of outlaws lead by Liberty Valance.

Starring John Wayne alongside Stewart, and directed by John Huston already makes the film feel like a classic Western. Though Stewart is a resemblance of a turning point for the west. Stewart plays a character not bound by the horse and gun but by books and the law. Once again unwavering to his ideologies, Stewart brings the town of Shinbone a new start.

5 'Rear Window' (1954)

When a photographer becomes wheelchair bound he begins to spy on his neighbors. As he creeps into their lives, he becomes convinced that one of them has committed a murder, though he is the only one that is able to prove it.

In a meta film that makes the character look through a lens into other people’s realities, Hitchcock traps us with a singular viewpoint of Stewart’s character. The audience looks through the lens in the very same way Stewart’s character does, as we make the same impressions he does. All we have to do is wait for a reaction shot of Stewart’s blue eyes to believe him.

4 'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

This romantic comedy puts Stewart in a love triangle as he plays a reporter covering the marriage of a socialite. The socialite, played by Katherine Hepburn, discovers herself as she realizes the person she is marrying may not be the right one after all.

The Philadelphia Story is filled with witty dialogue that comes at you fast. Three stars together Hepburn, Grant, and Stewart allots for amiable dissension. Stewart is lovable and charming as we see him carry Hepburn back to her house all while trying to maintain his status.

3 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' (1939)

When a youth leader is appointed in the Senate he is confronted by the corruption and ploys of his idol in Washington. Through it, he has to stick to his own morals while forging ahead despite outside forces coming after him.

The film that gave Stewart his first Academy nomination also showed his prowess in the field. Stewart’s progression in the film feels tragic as we watch a naive and idealistic politician lose the fire within him as the politics slowly take a part of his soul.

2 'Vertigo' (1958)

A retired police detective in San Francisco deals with his personal demons as he becomes obsessed with a woman he has been hired to follow. As he spends time with her, he attempts to turn her into the woman of his dreams, though there are other mysteries that lie beneath it all.

Stewart’s work in Vertigo is a divergence from the “nice-guy” image that he had been known for. Stewart’s character is plagued with mental and physical weaknesses that manifest into a character obsessed and fetishizing. Like Hitchcock with many of his actresses, Stewart turns a woman into what he believes is the perfect person for him.

1 'It’s a Wonderful Life' (1946)

The Christmas classic follows George Bailey, a depressed banker in the midst of the great depression. During his attempt to take his own life, an angel visits, giving Bailey a chance to see what life would be like if he never existed.

Stewart is talked about for his ability to convey a variety of different emotions. In It’s a Wonderful Life he truly goes through the gamut from a happy family man to a down on his luck depressed husband. In early performances like this we can see the sorrow and desperation that would guide much of his work in the future. His performance here is a happy medium that takes us through the current that is some of James Stewart’s best work.

