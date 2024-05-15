There are few actors more significant in the Golden Age of Hollywood than James Stewart. A favorite of filmmakers like Alfred Hitchcock, John Ford, and Frank Capra, Stewart came to embody wholesomeness and heroism in his early Hollywood films. While Stewart thrived in the comedy genre, he would go on to appear in multiple genres, including thrillers, Westerns, and war dramas. When viewed in totality, his filmography is one of the most impressive in film history.

Despite his inherently endearing screen persona, Stewart was a far more versatile actor than he was given credit for. He wasn’t afraid to take risks with his performances, occasionally playing villains and offbeat character parts. Stewart was also an accomplished musician who often used his vocal abilities in musical films. With such a prolific and varied resumé, it's logical that many of Stewart's films remain fresh and rewatchable, with audiences discovering something new every time.

10 ‘Rope’ (1948)

Rope is one of the most ambitious Alfred Hitchcock movies. It utilized groundbreaking cinematography and editing techniques to create the illusion of a single tracking shot, a method that would be later used to great acclaim in films like Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and 1917. As astounding as the technical merits of Rope are, the film is even more impressive as a showcase for Stewart’s star power.

Stewart plays an uncharacteristically malevolent and dangerous character in Rope, challenging the traditional persona he had in his earlier comedy roles. It was notable as one of the first movies that Stewart appeared in after serving in World War II. The dramatic detour from the traditional narrative structure makes Rope incredibly rewarding upon subsequent viewings.

Release Date September 25, 1948 Cast James Stewart , John Dall , Farley Granger , Dick Hogan , Edith Evanson , Cedric Hardwicke Runtime 80 Minutes Writers Hume Cronyn , Patrick Hamilton , Arthur Laurents , Ben Hecht

9 ‘Destry Rides Again’ (1939)

1939 was the year that the Western genre became mainstream thanks to the success of John Wayne’s breakout performance in the classic Stagecoach. However, Destry Rides Again is a very underrated Western that gave Stewart one of his most heroic characters. The titular protagonist, Destry, is a kind-hearted yet wise sheriff who brings order to a town overtaken by criminals. Destry detests violence but isn’t afraid to stand up to villainy in order to protect innocent people.

Destry Rides Again strikes a unique tone because of Stewart’s versatile performance. Although there are instances of comic relief, the film never fails to sell its dramatic stakes. Considering how radically different Destry Rides Again is compared to the other gunslinger films of the classical era, it’s well worth watching multiple times for Stewart fans and Western cinema buffs alike.

Release Date December 29, 1939 Cast Marlene Dietrich , James Stewart , Mischa Auer , Charles Winninger Runtime 95 minutes

8 ‘The Shop Around The Corner’ (1940)

Although modern audiences may have an affinity for films like The Holiday or Love Actually, the Christmas-themed romantic comedy craze was initiated by 1940’s The Shop Around The Corner. Stewart and Margaret Sullivan star as a pair of rival shop owners who try to outdo one another with their respective shops in Budapest. It's only after their dispute heightens that the pair discovers that they are secret pen pals who’ve been trading romantic notes.

It’s a timeless example of “opposites attract” that certainly ranks among the best romantic comedies of all time. Not every classic rom-com has aged well, but The Shop Around The Corner is a charming slice of holiday cheer that is worth revisiting every holiday season. Stewart is at his most sincere and romantic in The Shop Around The Corner; few modern rom-coms stars have the same effervescent charisma that is integral to his early performances.

Release Date January 12, 1940 Cast Frank Morgan , James Stewart , Margaret Sullavan , Sara Haden Runtime 99 minutes Writers Samson Raphaelson , Miklós László , Ben Hecht

7 ‘The Mortal Storm’ (1940)

Released during one of the most successful years of his career, The Mortal Storm was easily the most controversial film Stewart ever did. Set in Germany during the rise of the fascist movement, The Mortal Storm examines one family’s turmoil as they struggle to retain their integrity amidst increasingly intense hate speech. Sadly, the themes of ignorance in the face of genocide are more relevant than ever.

The Mortal Storm is a harrowing yet necessary film to watch due to its accuracy and grounded emotions.

Stewart characterizes human decency and empathy in The Mortal Storm in a manner that only makes the film’s message more effective. The Mortal Storm is a harrowing yet necessary film to watch due to its accuracy and grounded emotions. However, Stewart's emotional and poignant work in one of his most important roles makes The Mortal Storm worthy of many viewings by modern audiences.

6 ‘The Philadelphia Story’ (1940)

While many actors get career Oscars that don’t necessarily reflect their best work, Stewart deservedly won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Philadelphia Story. The classic romantic comedy sees Stewart as a charismatic reporter investigating a highly publicized wedding. He soon becomes involved in an unexpected love triangle with a spoiled bride-to-be and her charming ex-husband.

More a crowd-pleaser than a dramatic story, The Philadelphia Story contains many insights into marriage and relationships. Stewart does a great job playing opposite his co-stars, Cary Grant and Katherine Hepburn, playing hilarious star-crossed lovers who can’t help but bicker and argue whenever they get the chance. Stewart’s bemused reactions to their squabbles make The Philadelphia Story even funnier and more rewatchable, and he often steals the scene with his memorable one-liners and perfect comedic timing.

Release Date January 17, 1941 Cast Cary Grant , Katharine Hepburn , James Stewart , Ruth Hussey , John Howard , Roland Young , John Halliday , Mary Nash Runtime 112 Minutes Writers Donald Ogden Stewart , Philip Barry , Waldo Salt

5 ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ (1946)

Although not a significant success upon its initial release, It’s A Wonderful Life has endured within popular culture as one of the greatest Christmas films ever. Capra’s timeless classic has a universal message about the power of kindness and the importance of faith. Stewart’s performance embodies the significance that one man’s decency can have.

Although there are allusions to Christianity, It’s A Wonderful Life’s themes are relevant to viewers of any faith. Stewart’s performance as George Bailey is one of the most likable in film history. It’s A Wonderful Life relies upon the viewer’s compassion for George in order to be effective; had Stewart been any less than perfect in the role, then the film would not be the rewatchable classic that it is regarded as today. The many parodies and homages the film has received are a further indication of its lasting pop culture significance.

Release Date January 7, 1947 Cast James Stewart , Donna Reed , Lionel Barrymore , Thomas Mitchell Runtime 131

4 ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance’ (1962)

While Ford directed many classics within the genre, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance served as the closing chapter on an older generation of Westerns. In its commentary on the escalation of American political divisiveness, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance analyzes the relationship between an idealistic politician (Stewart) and an accomplished gunslinger (John Wayne). The film observes how Western stories are mythologized and how the process of “civilizing” isolated communities is more challenging than expected.

Stewart and Wayne are a perfect screen duo, starring in films like The Shootist and How The West Was Won, among others. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is the most rewatchable of Stewart’s Westerns due to its relevant themes about the cyclical nature of violence. As entertaining as films like Broken Arrow and The Naked Spur are, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance serves as the best and most comprehensive representation of Stewart’s contributions to the genre.

Release Date April 22, 1962 Cast James Stewart , John Wayne , Vera Miles , Lee Marvin , Edmond O'Brien , Andy Devine , Ken Murray , John Carradine Runtime 123 Minutes Writers James Warner Bellah , Willis Goldbeck , Dorothy M. Johnson

3 ‘Rear Window’ (1954)

Despite being out of regular circulation for many years after its initial release, Rear Window is easily one of the most influential films ever made and one of Hitchcock’s greatest achievements. The film revamped the mystery genre with its study of voyeurism and perspective and continues to inspire modern reinterpretations; films like Kimi, Fright Night, and Disturbia all utilized the same format that Hitchcock created with his 1954 classic.

Rear Window is an example of how practical filmmaking often creates longevity, as it is just as entertaining today as it was during its initial release. It features one of Stewart’s most engaging and purely entertaining performances, mirroring the audience's curiosity and cynicism and becoming a much-needed surrogate. It's a surprisingly deep and challenging role that fully anchors Rear Window and adds a layer of reliability to an otherwise extraordinary story.

Release Date September 1, 1954 Cast James Stewart , Grace Kelly , Wendell Corey , Thelma Ritter , Raymond Burr Runtime 112 minutes Writers John Michael Hayes , Cornell Woolrich

2 ‘Mr. Smith Goes To Washington’ (1939)

Despite being over 85 years old, Mr. Smith Goes To Washington is a timeless political drama that has insight into modern American injustices. Capra’s warning about rampant corruption stars Stewart as Jefferson Smith, a kindly community leader unexpectedly placed in a position of authority within the United States Congress. Despite his noble intentions, Smith is accused of irresponsibility when his actions threaten a scandal involving several senior politicians.

Stewart’s endearing performance makes the film’s study of the loss of political innocence even more heartbreaking. Due to its sharp critique of malicious activity, Mr. Smith Goes To Washington was initially banned in some territories overseas. Nonetheless, the film was a breakout role for Stewart that landed him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and proved his ability as a leading man. Nowadays, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington remains among Stewart's most recognizable and rewatchable movies and a bonafide classic of American cinema.

Release Date October 9, 1939 Cast James Stewart , Jean Arthur , Claude Rains , Edward Arnold Runtime 129 minutes Writers Sidney Buchman , Lewis R. Foster , Myles Connolly

1 ‘Vertigo’ (1958)

Although they worked together several times, Vertigo is the best of Stewart’s collaborations with Hitchcock. An inventive thriller that pioneered revolutionary camera techniques, Vertigo stars Stewart as a former detective caught in a web of lies when he falls in love with an enigmatic woman. The film’s analysis of obsession and paranoia became highly influential in the development of neo-noir cinema in subsequent decades.

Vertigo is both deeply romantic and contains moments of psychological horror. Due to its shocking twists and ambiguous ending, Vertigo is worth rewatching to understand different interpretations of its themes. It’s the rare film that offers new insights upon each viewing while giving Stewart one of his most haunting roles. Vertigo would be a classic regardless, but Stewart’s haunting, intense, and unforgettable performance makes it an all-time great.

Release Date May 28, 1958 Cast James Stewart , Kim Novak , Barbara Bel Geddes , Tom Helmore , Henry Jones , Raymond Bailey Runtime 128 mins Writers Alec Coppel , Samuel A. Taylor , Pierre Boileau , Thomas Narcejac , Maxwell Anderson

