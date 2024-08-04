James Stewart was one of Classic Hollywood's best leading men, starring in some of the most successful films between the '30s and '60s. His early roles tended to be wholesome everymen, but he successfully redefined himself from the '50s onward with darker and more imposing roles in a string of influential Westerns like Winchester '73 and The Naked Spur. He's thus a good example of a star who reinvented himself as the audience's tastes changed, expanding the blueprint for future movie stars to follow.

Even as his characters became more morally gray, Stewart remained an icon of American masculinity; thus, he was well-suited for the Western, the most American genre in cinema. Consequently, Stewart was involved in some of the best Westerns of the 1950s and '60s, many of which remain watchable and compelling today. These are Jimmy Stewart's best Westerns, ranging from the comedic to the grim and gritty.

10 'Broken Arrow' (1950)

Directed by Delmer Daves

"The Bible I read preaches brotherhood for all of God's children." Broken Arrow tells the story of Tom Jeffords (Stewart), a former soldier who becomes a mediator between white settlers and the Apache people during the 1870s. After saving the life of an Apache boy, Jeffords meets the leader, Cochise (Jeff Chandler), and begins to understand the hardships they face. Despite hostility from both sides, Jeffords and Cochise strive to end the cycle of violence and mistrust.

The film represented a significant step forward for the Western genre. Notably, it was one of the earliest Hollywood films to portray Native American characters with substantial empathy rather than as mere villains to be defeated by noble cowboys. Summing up the movie's themes, one Christian character declares that the Bible "says nothing about pigmentation of the skin." Plus, it's simply a brisk and well-told tale (clocking it at a lean 93 minutes), featuring plenty of action and an enjoyable (if slightly cheesy) romantic subplot.

9 'How the West Was Won' (1962)

Directed by John Ford, Henry Hathaway, George Marshall

"They left tracks in history that will never be eroded by wind or rain." This epic chronicles the westward expansion of the United States, using the Prescott family as a narrative lynchpin. The story is divided into five segments, directed by three different filmmakers, covering key historical events such as the Gold Rush, the Civil War, and the building of the transcontinental railroad.

Stewart plays the mountain man Linus Rawlings, who goes on to join the Union army. He's joined by a supporting cast chock-full of heavyweights like John Wayne, Richard Widmark, Lee J. Cobb, and Eli Wallach. The characters are either charmingly archetypal or frustratingly two-dimensional, depending on the viewer. The runtime gets a little tiresome (the movie is almost three hours long), but gorgeous cinematography, neat historical details, and a classic Western fable of good vs. evil carry it over the finish line. A true classic of the genre, How the West Was Won is spectacle filmmaking done right.

8 'Bend of the River' (1952)

Directed by Anthony Mann

"When an apple’s rotten, there’s nothing you can do except throw it away." Former outlaw Glyn McLyntock (Stewart) is trying to start anew as a trail guide for a group of settlers heading to Oregon. Along the way, he rescues Emerson Cole (Arthur Kennedy), a man with a similarly checkered past. As they reach their destination, the settlers face numerous challenges, including treacherous weather, supply shortages, and hostile traders.

Bend of the River stands out as one of the most violent Westerns, with moral complexity and excellent pacing. The story is tough and unrelenting, serving up one betrayal and moral conundrum after another, and Stewart rises to the occasion with a suitably hard-edged performance. His intensity is palpable, particularly when he menacingly tells Cole, "You’ll be seein' me. Every time you look back in the darkness and you bed down for the night, you’ll wonder if I’m there. Some night I will be." It's a nice contrast with his more wholesome roles.

7 'The Man from Laramie' (1955)

Directed by Anthony Mann

"This is the most unfriendly country I've ever been in. Why is everybody so touchy?" Will Lockhart (Stewart) arrives in the small town of Coronado seeking vengeance for his brother's death. As Lockhart investigates, he becomes entangled in a bitter feud between rancher Alec Waggoman (Donald Crisp) and his son, Dave (Alex Nicol). The Waggoman family controls the town, and their power struggle complicates Lockhart's quest for justice. Along the way, he discovers that his brother's killers are closer than he thought.

The Man from Laramie was the fifth and final collaboration between Stewart and director Anthony Mann, and it feels like the work of collaborators who understood one another well. Mann’s signature blend of breathtaking Western iconography and emotional conflict is present, but he also serves up a more complex plot with significant mystery elements that play to Stewart's strengths. The film is also visually impressive; Mann shoots the sweeping landscapes and claustrophobic interiors with equal skill.

6 'Shenandoah' (1955)

Directed by Andrew V. McLaglen

"This war is not mine and I don't take note of it." Shenandoah centers on Charlie Anderson (Stewart), a Virginia farmer determined to keep his family out of the Civil War. Despite his efforts, the conflict inevitably encroaches upon their lives. When Anderson's youngest son (Philip Alford) is mistakenly taken prisoner by Union soldiers, he and his older sons embark on a dangerous journey to rescue him. Their experiences force Anderson to reconsider his stance on non-involvement.

Visually, Shenandoah is nothing special, in part limited by its era, but the story is thoughtful and compelling, cementing it as a meaningful anti-war movie. This is most evident in Stewart's terrific monologue beside his wife's grave. "It’s like all wars, I suppose. The undertakers are winning it," he says. "Politicians talk a lot about the glory of it. The soldiers, they just want to go home." These themes were timely, as the Vietnam War was just getting started.

5 'The Naked Spur' (1953)

Directed by Anthony Mann

"Choosin' a way to die? What's the difference? Choosin' a way to live - that's the hard part." In this one, Stewart is Howard Kemp, a bounty hunter pursuing fugitive Ben Vandergroat (Robert Ryan) across the Rocky Mountains. Kemp is driven by the promise of a $5,000 reward, which he needs to reclaim his family farm. Along the way, he reluctantly partners with an old prospector, Jesse Tate (Millard Mitchell), and a dishonorably discharged soldier, Roy Anderson (Ralph Meeker). However, Vandergroat intends to turn them against one another.

This is a more psychological Western with complicated, morally ambiguous characters whose biggest threats are their greed and distrust. The varied protagonists are complemented by beautiful visuals of diverse landscapes, making it simply a treat to look at. "The desert represents only one part of the American West," director Anthony Mann has said. "I wanted to show the mountains, the waterfalls, the forested areas, the snowy summits."

4 'The Shootist' (1976)

Directed by Don Siegel

"To put it in a nutshell, you've plum wore us out." The Shootist tells the story of John Bernard Books (John Wayne), an aging gunfighter who learns he has terminal cancer. Facing his imminent death, Books decides to spend his final days in Carson City, Nevada, where he rents a room from widow Bond Rogers (Lauren Bacall) and her son (Ron Howard). As word spreads of Books' presence, old enemies and opportunistic strangers converge, hoping to settle scores or gain fame from killing the legendary gunslinger.

Stewart has a supporting role as physician "Doc" Hostetler, who had treated Books's gunshot wounds years earlier and now confirms his cancer diagnosis. Their scenes together are tender, with Doc prescribing Books laudanum to ease his pain and suggesting that he could end his life on his own terms rather than at the hands of his illness. The Shootist isn't perfect, but it effectively draws on both Wayne and Stewart's storied Western backgrounds, lending it a poignant feel.

3 'Destry Rides Again' (1939)

Directed by George Marshall

"You shoot it out with 'em and for some reason or other, I don't know why, they get to look like heroes." Destry Rides Again is a comedic Western set in the lawless town of Bottleneck, where saloon owner Kent (Brian Donlevy) rules with an iron fist. The town's corrupt mayor appoints the mild-mannered Tom Destry Jr. (Stewart) as sheriff, expecting him to be ineffective. However, Destry, the son of a famous lawman, surprises everyone with his unconventional methods and sharp wit, and he is determined to restore order.

Destry Rides Again is, of course, quite dated now, but it's definitely one of the stronger Westerns of its decade, a lively and engaging film that ably blends action and humor. It's also a successful case of the leads being cast against type. Stewart's performance is spot-on and significantly boosted his profile, but the real star is Marlene Dietrich as the feisty saloon singer Frenchy, a career-revitalizing role for her.

2 'Winchester '73' (1950)

Directed by Anthony Mann