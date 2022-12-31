Legendary horror director and producer James Wan is responsible for bringing us some of the most expansive horror universes that audiences just can't get enough of. With his work on Insidious, which sees is set to release its fifth installment in 2023 to 2021's instant cult classic Malignant, Wan is one of modern horror's founding fathers. On the press trail for M3GAN, his upcoming collaboration with Jason Blum, Wan sat down with Collider's own horror expert Alyse Wax to talk about the killer doll, as well as his other upcoming projects.

With Wan and Blum in final talks to join forces back in November, Wax naturally took the opportunity to ask about their new partnership and any IP that Blum has that Wan is looking forward to playing with for future projects. While Wan had to remain pretty tight-lipped on the details of their upcoming partnership he was definitely enthusiastic about being able to explore a whole new catalog of IP under their new deal. As he put it:

“Well, it's obviously very early on, and there's not a lot I can really speak to at this moment, but to answer that question, hell yes, of course. Yes. And obviously, not just at Blumhouse, [but] with Universal as well. So that's about to the extent I would say.”

Image via Blumhouse

Blumhouse and Universal IP James Wan Could Explore

Upon the announcement of their upcoming deal, Blum shared that he and Wan's creative styles compliment each other quite beautifully saying, "James is probably 70 to 80 percent artist and 30 to 20 percent business person, and I am the reverse." While Blum was quick to downplay himself as an ideas man, Blumhouse is home to some pretty iconic horror movies including the Halloween reboot trilogy, Mike Flanagan hits like Ouija: Origin of Evil and Hush, the Paranormal Activity franchise, and much more. While this is hardly Wan and Blum's first time collaborating — Blum was a producer on the first Insidious movie — it'll be interesting to see what these two horror giants do with their combined prowess in the genre. With the duo set up at Universal, it might be time for a new take on the classic monsters like Frankenstein, Dracula, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. Wan would also be a welcome influence on any future Happy Death Day sequels.

M3GAN is set to hit theaters on January 6, 2023. Wan is also expanding the Conjuring universe in 2023 with The Nun 2 set to be released on September 8 and The Conjuring 4 likely to begin filming at some point during the year. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates on all things Wan and Blum and be sure to check out our full conversation with Wan when it goes up. You can watch the trailer for M3GAN down below.