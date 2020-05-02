James Wan Teaming with ‘John Wick’ Writer for Time Travel Movie ‘Hunting Season’

James Wan is continuing to stay busy while he prepares to direct an Aquaman sequel sometime in the future, adding another producing project to his list. The latest is a time travel sci-fi tale called Hunting Season, based on a book by Frank M. Robinson.

Per THR, John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad will pen the screenplay for the film, while the producing team includes Wan, Michael Clear, Susan Monford, and Don Murphy.

The story for Hunting Season is quite fun. A law officer from the future is declared an enemy of the state, and is thus sentenced to be executed in a manner that has become common practice in the future: sending him to the past, where he’s stalked by a posse. The man has three days to acclimate to our time and find a way to survive, or else he’s toast.

It’s unclear if Wan might end up directing the project, but the tone is described as being in the vein of 1984 and Farenheit 451, so it’s certainly outside Wan’s usual wheelhouse. The filmmaker cut his teeth in the horror genre, helming the first Saw and going on to create the Insidious and Conjuring franchises before directing the mega-sequel Furious 7. That Universal blockbuster tested Wan in ways few filmmakers have been tested, and he followed it up with a massive superhero movie for Warner Bros. called Aquaman. That DC Comics adaptation was a huge success and spurred WB to put a sequel into immediate development, which Wan will likely direct.

But first, he went back to horror to direct the small-scale film Malignant that will be released by New Line Cinema sometime in the future. He’s also developing a number of other projects, including the Aquaman spinoff The Trench, and he’s producing the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie as well as an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Tommyknockers.