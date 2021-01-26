James Wan's next movie, the little horror-thriller that could also known as Malignant, has finally gotten a release date. This is just the latest development on the Malignant front. Earlier this month, Warner Bros. released a trailer featuring a collection of clips from the studio's new 2021 slate that will receive day-and-date HBO Max releases as well as theatrical premieres. The collection of clips offered our first look at footage from Malignant, which revealed star Annabelle Wallis' character waking up as a creepy figure rises up from the ground behind her. How spooky.

Wan announced on his Instagram on Tuesday that Malignant would be released in theaters and HBO Max on September 10. He also shared an ominous new image from the movie. The image shows a gloved hand holding a knife with golden wings at the blade. It's unclear what this knife is for or how it will figure into Malignant's plot (which we still know nothing about but do know Wallis is the lead). While Wan did not provide any plot details or explanation about the knife, he did offer up a little caption about his new movie.

He shared, "I finally wrapped it last week. This was supposed to be my 'little horror thriller' I do between the big ones, but the pandemic pushed it as long the big ones."

Wan continued, "I’m super excited for this film. I don’t even know how to describe it. I wanted to do something original and genre-bending, and different to my other work, but still in the spirit of the horror-thrillers I grew up with. More to come."

More to come indeed! With a September 10 release date confirmed, we should get our first trailer for Malignant some time in the spring. There is also new images and teasers to take into account, which will all be released in the coming months. All in all, it seems like the Malignant promotional train is firing up and ready to roll. It's about dang time, too, considering principal photography on Malignant happened all the way back in Fall 2019.

Malignant arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on September 10. Check out the new image and Wan's accompanying caption (as shared on Twitter by Warner Bros.) below. For more, check out our complete Warner Bros. HBO Max release calendar.

