The film will release on September 10 in theaters and on HBO Max.

It has been a while since director James Wan has gifted us with an original horror film, but we won’t have to wait much longer. That’s because the first poster for his Giallo-inspired slasher Malignant has been released, courtesy of Bloody Disgusting.

The poster promises a “new vision of horror” as our main character Madison (Annabelle Wallis) comes eye-to-eye with a mysterious sword. This weapon has already been teased to be a major part of the film thanks to an ominous photo posted by Wan in January. This new art also harkens back to infamous eye trauma scenes that helped establish Italy as a force in the horror genre, such as the eye-piercing scene in Zombi 2 or the witch execution in Black Sunday. These comparisons could be well-earned, as Malignant has already scored an R rating for strong violence and gruesome images.

Wallis will be joined by Maddie Hasson, Mckenna Grace, Jake Abel, George Young, Michole Briana White, and Jacqueline McKenzie in the film. Wan helped pen the screenplay alongside Akela Cooper, with the two crafting the story with Ingrid Bisu.

Wan has previously expressed his excitement for his return to the genre.

“I’m super excited for this film. I don’t even know how to describe it. I wanted to do something original and genre-bending, and different to my other work, but still in the spirit of the horror-thrillers I grew up with."

Like the rest of Warner Bros’ 2021 lineup, Malignant will have a day-and-date drop in theaters and on HBO Max. No matter where you decide to watch Wan’s newest film, you will be able to finally see this new vision on September 10. Until then, Bloody Disgusting also scored the film's first official synopsis, which has previously been kept under wraps. Read it and see the full poster below:

“In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.”

