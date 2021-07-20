The first trailer for James Wan's Malignant is here, and it is, well, pretty spooky. After many cryptic hints, we finally have a proper look at the horror maestro's new nightmare about a woman being chased by what she thought was her imaginary friend.

Wan not only directed, but co-wrote the script alongside Akela Cooper, based on a story they crafted with Ingrid Bisu. The film follows Annabelle Wallis as a woman named Madison, who gets constant nightmares of grisly murders, and wakes up to find that her nightmares are actually happening. Rounding up the cast are Maddie Hasson, Mckenna Grace, Jake Abel, George Young, Michole Briana White, and Jacqueline McKenzie.

Wan seems to be bringing the band back together for Malignant, reuniting with frequent collaborators like director of photography Don Burgess and editor Kirk Morri (Aquaman, The Conjuring 2), production designer Desma Murphy (Aquaman, Furious 7), as well as costume designer Lisa Norcia (Insidious: The Last Key). The music is by Joseph Bishara, who composed the score for all seven films in The Conjuring Universe.

Image via Warner Bros./HBO Max

RELATED: First Poster For James Wan's 'Malignant' Is a Giallo Feast For the Eyes

The trailer showcases Wan's unique eye for cinematic horror, like his love for orbiting shots. The story seems to be tied to a supernatural entity that Madison first encountered as a child, bringing to mind not just Italian Giallo films, but also Wes Craven's classic A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Malignant, like the rest of Warner Bros.' 2021 lineup, is going to get a day-and-date release in theaters and on HBO Max, so you get to scream and be afraid no matter where you decide to watch the film.

Watch the trailer for Malignant and read its synopsis below. The film will be released on September 10:

“In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.”

KEEP READING: 11 Great New Horror Movies Streaming in July You Can’t Miss

Share Share Tweet Email

'Game of Thrones,' 'Mad Men's Alan Taylor to Direct First Two Episodes of 'Interview With the Vampire' Series The new Anne Rice adaptation is coming to AMC.

Read Next

Rafael Motamayor (167 Articles Published) Rafael Motamayor is an entertainment writer and critic for sites like Collider, Observer, Rotten Tomatoes, /Film, IGN, and more. He specializes in writing about horror and animation, and yearns for the day a good animated horror project comes along so he can combine the two. More From Rafael Motamayor