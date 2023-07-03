Earlier this year, fans of Nicolas Cage were given the chance to see him embody the Prince of Darkness opposite Nicolas Hoult's titular Renfield in Chris McKay's horror comedy. Horror visionary James Wan recently watched the film and had plenty of praise for Cage's take on Dracula as the worst boss ever over on Instagram, but he also revealed in the same post that the actor was close to playing the iconic vampire in another film. 14 years prior, Wan had talks with Cage about playing the count in his adaptation of the iconic video game series Castlevania.

As announced by Bloody Disgusting back in 2009, Wan was tapped as co-writer and director of Castlevania, taking the reins from Event Horizon and Monster Hunter director Paul W. S. Anderson. At the time, he expressed a desire to put his own spin on the story rather than following the outline left by Anderson, something that thrilled the games' developer Konami. From there, however, the project went radio silent and was later confirmed to be dead. Anderson was committed to bringing the project back, but rights appeared to be a major roadblock that all but doomed any chances of the film being made.

Regarding Cage and Renfield, Wan wrote in the post "Cage and I spoke many years ago about playing Dracula in my (defunct) Castlevania, so it's great to see he finally got the chance to play the Prince of Darkness." Although they're, in essence, the same character, Cage's take on Castlevania's Dark Lord would've been a bit different from his "pop art" Renfield rendition. In the world of Castlevania, Dracula is the big bad of the franchise and has a generations-long grudge against the Belmonts, an esteemed family of vampire hunters known for their use of a legendary whip called the Vampire Killer. Cage would've had no shortage of material to pull from with so many titles in the franchise's history. Given Dracula's penchant for theatrics in games like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Cage could've really played up his performance, even including iconic lines like the infamous "What is a man?" speech.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: New 'Sympathy for the Devil' Poster Has Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman at Odds [Exclusive]

What Could a Castlevania Film Have Looked Like?

Two potential scripts are known to have existed for the Castlevania film. One would've followed Simon Belmont, the first Belmont ever introduced in the games, as he battles through Dracula's forces in his domain before coming face to face with the Dark Lord himself. The other would've centered on Trevor Belmont, the canonical first Belmont to defeat Dracula whom fans have grown familiar with through his multiple appearances throughout the franchise and the excellent Netflix animated series. Although the film never came to be, the series was a welcome consolation for fans, and a follow-up, Castlevania: Nocturne, will follow the adventures of Richter Belmont sometime in the near future.

Cage's comedic Dracula can be seen at home now as Renfield is now available to stream exclusively on Peacock. The film follows Hoult's Renfield who, after becoming tired of years of enacting Dracula's every desire from finding his meals to dry-cleaning his outfits, is ready to step outside his megalomaniacal boss's shadow. Hoult and Cage are the big draws, but they're also joined by Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Shohreh Aghdashloo in the delightful, gory film.

Check out Wan's post regarding his throughts on Renfield and Cage in Castlevania below.