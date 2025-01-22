James Woods is an intense, dynamic actor known for projects like Casino, Salvador, and Once Upon a Time in America. With his piercing gaze and razor-sharp delivery, Woods commands attention in every scene he occupies, often stealing the spotlight even in ensemble casts. Whether portraying villains, antiheroes, or deeply flawed protagonists, Woods consistently brings energy to the screen. He has a particular knack for fast-talking characters, but his range is extensive, including everything from repressed suburban dads to icy murderers. His projects run the gamut from biopics to sci-fi horror.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of Woods's most noteworthy movies, and ones that show off his skills to the max. From his frightening turn in Ghosts of Mississippi to his badass work in John Carptenter's Vampires, the following ten flicks should include something for most film fans.

10 'Vampires' (1998)

Directed by John Carpenter

"Can I ask you something? When I was kicking your ass back there, did you get a little wood?" Woods appears in this John Carpenter neo-Western horror as Jack Crow, a hardened vampire hunter leading a team tasked with eliminating a centuries-old vampire clan. When a mission goes disastrously wrong, leaving his team decimated, Jack embarks on a bloody quest for vengeance against the Master Vampire, Valek (Thomas Ian Griffith).

While the movie as a whole is flawed, losing momentum in the second half, it provides Woods with many great moments and funny lines; he seems like he had a lot of fun acting in this. He's simply a fantastic fit for the part. The director said that he cast Woods because he wanted "the vampire slayer to be as savage as the prey he's after, a guy who's just as menacing as the vampires. James Woods is the kind of guy you'd believe could and would chew off the leg of a vampire."

9 'True Believer' (1989)

Directed by Joseph Ruben

"It’s not what you know; it’s what you can prove." Woods leads this courtroom drama as Eddie Dodd, a disillusioned civil rights attorney turned defender of drug dealers and lowlifes. When a young, idealistic assistant (Robert Downey Jr.) joins his firm, Eddie is drawn into the case of a wrongfully imprisoned Korean man convicted of murder. The character of Eddie was based on an actual person, and Woods makes him feel real and tangible. He's intense without being overwhelmingly bleak.

Indeed, Woods is the highlight of the piece; always engaging and carrying many of the scenes on his own. His fiery energy infuses the film with urgency, helping to smooth over the lulls and duller stretches. Woods unleashes his powers to the max in the climactic scene where he confronts his legal adversary Robert Reynard (Kurtwood Smith), the two trading verbal barbs in the best way. All told, while True Believer may not be groundbreaking, it's certainly watchable.