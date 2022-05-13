From showrunner Silka Luisa and based on the novel by Lauren Beukes, the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls follows Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss, who’s also an executive producer and director on the project), the survivor of a traumatic assault who was never able to uncover her attacker’s identity until a recent murder is way too close to her own experience. As she finds links between a string of cold cases, Kirby’s once blurred reality becomes sharper in focus and she realizes that while she is the only surviving victim, she can still reclaim control of her life instead of only being guided by fear.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Jamie Bell (who plays Harper, a villain so mysterious that even though you know he did it, it’s the why that’s impossible to pinpoint) talked about needing to fill in the blanks for this character, that the book was a great foundation, how even with behavioral science it’s still impossible to understand someone like this, why he finds Harper so disturbing, and how inspiring it was to work with Moss as she wore so many hats on this project.

Collider: This show is definitely a wild journey and your character is very difficult to get a read on, for quite some time in the story. When this project came your way, what were you told about your character and the puzzle pieces that really have to come together to form his story? Did you know what you were getting yourself into?

JAMIE BELL: No. That was part of it, when I met with (director/executive producer) Michelle [MacLaren] and (showrunner/executive producer) Silka [Luisa]. They explained what the show was because I hadn’t read the novel, and then I was like, “Oh, that sounds great. But who is he, though? I know that he’s the killer and I know he’s the villain of the piece, but there has to be something else. I can’t just be a boogeyman. Why does he do this? I need to know why.”

So, what they had to do, actually, was send me later episodes as well, which I’m not even sure were really finished yet. They were sending me sketches or rough outlines of much later episodes, where we get into that stuff. We do get the opportunity to see how this man has been molded and what it is that makes him do these things. So, I had that opportunity, and we talked more about it.

I also went back and looked at the novel, which is fantastic. It was such a great foundation for the character. And then, I just got really excited about filling in a lot of the blanks which, as an actor, is your job anyway. So, I saw a lot of opportunity in it. My fascination with people like this, and I’m sure a lot of people share, is what makes people do this. Why are people compelled to do these horrific things?

Image via Apple TV+

Do you feel like you got a sense of that answer? It seems like it’s so hard to know why somebody does something like this. Do you feel like you really answered that question for yourself?

BELL: Here’s the thing, we’re so well-versed in behavioral science. True crime is a billion-dollar industry now, weirdly. We’re flooded with these non-fiction podcast documentaries. I have a podcast-level understanding of it, but it’s impossible to really fully understand the wiring of a brain like that, when it comes to why this stuff happens to people and what is it that makes people do these things. It’s difficult. And also, it’s not like our show is particularly interested in giving you an idea for why you should empathize with this person. We don’t. You shouldn’t. He’s a repellent, abhorrent human being. But from an understanding point of view, I was always trying to answer that question. I have my own explanation, which I kept secret from everybody else. That was enough for me to operate and give the performance.

Image via Apple TV+

This character is almost entirely internal. He’s essentially a ghost. He’s most successful, really, if no one knows him or notices him. How did you approach that? When you’re playing someone that really isn’t interested in any kind of redemption, do you ever feel like you need to humanize him for yourself?

BELL: Actors will always tell you, “I don’t see him as the villain. I don’t see it as someone bad, necessarily. I don’t judge the character.” That’s what we’re told to do. It was more just about, how do you go completely unnoticed? How do you disarm someone by being not pathetic, but by being unthreatening and sweet, almost, like a child, right down to the way he dresses in very utilitarian clothing that’s almost janitorial. He goes unnoticed, almost. That was one thing that we had to answer. Why do these people trust him? How do these people open their doors to him? What is it about him that he’s able to get so close to them?

It’s because he has an ability that nobody else has, to revisit these scenes, over and over and over again. He gets to know you from birth. He understands you, as a child. He understands where you’ve come from. He knows everything about you. In a way, he doesn’t even need to be aggressive, particularly. The threat is taken away. He doesn’t need to perform that because he’s already 10 steps ahead of you. As a character, I find him more perversely disgusting, to be honest with you, because he has that perspective and that voyeurism. I find him more disturbing than someone hiding in a closet with a knife.

Image via Apple TV+

Kirby and Harper are so intertwined. Her world is consumed by what he did to her, and everything he continues to do keeps affecting her. What was it like to take this journey with Elisabeth Moss and have her there, but also have her be an executive producer and a director on this? Did that make it more of a partnership?

BELL: Yeah, a hundred percent. I can barely do one job well. She was doing three, brilliantly. I did leave this feeling like I need to do more with my life, to be honest with you. She’s just inspiring to be around. She does it with a grace. She doesn’t do it with an entitlement. She does it with an excitement. She’s so thrilled to be doing it, and that excitement and that level of passion and dedication is intoxicating. I really wanted to do a good job for her. I really desperately wanted to impress her. That’s not a bad place to operate from, as an actor. You wanna do a good job, and I wanted to do a good job for her, specifically, because of how much she personally had invested in this.

In terms of the characters, we’re not in a lot of the show together because it’s me chasing her, or her chasing me. Whenever we were in each other’s orbit in the show and we did have those scenes, you really felt the weight of the show on those scenes. That was a little intimidating and a little scary. She’s just brilliant to work with. She’s a fantastic actress and an even better director. Obviously, she has a shorthand because she’s an actress, in her own, right. You just feel safe with her, as a performer. Usually, I’m very precious about what I do and I take it very seriously, but with her, she could say what she was thinking and I wouldn’t get offended. That’s very rare. I usually do get offended because I take it so seriously. But with her, I felt like I was in very good hands.

Shining Girls is available to stream at Apple TV+.

