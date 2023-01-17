Jamie Dornan's comedic turn in Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar is a relative anomaly that hopefully isn’t his last goofy romp. The critical film community has thankfully moved past the days in which actors are held in contempt for taking on roles in egregious franchises where they clearly had no control over the material; while it took years before film fans were able to admit that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were brilliant actors who were clearly wasted in the Twilight films, it seems as if critics and cinephiles have already recognized the potential of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan outside of the Fifty Shades of Grey films. Dornan in particular has done some absolutely riveting dramatic work in films like Belfast, Synchronic, A Private War, and Anthropoid; however, Dornan flexing his musical funny bone in Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar is the kind of work we want to see more of from him.

Jamie Dornan fits the description that’s often used to describe Brad Pitt or Ryan Gosling; he’s a character actor who just so happens to be in a leading man’s body. What makes Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar such a strange detour for him is that Dornan is seemingly aware of the hyper masculine, charismatic persona that he has; he’s able to subvert it by playing the most sensitive, emotionally challenged dope imaginable. It’s the type of swing that could’ve been highly embarrassing if it had gone poorly, but thankfully Dornan managed to meet the challenges of the brilliant script and deliver one of the funniest performances in the film. It’s hopefully not the last time that he’ll take a chance on something so outrageous.

'Barb and Star's Release Woes Didn't Do the Film Any Favors

Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar is one of the funniest movies of the decade so far, but sadly it’s strange release strategy didn’t give it room to reach a large enough audience. After it was planned for a theatrical release, yet pushed back amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar was sent straight to VOD services. Despite earning strong reviews, the film seemed instantly earmarked as a future cult classic, rather than a mainstream success. It was an unfortunate indicator of how comedy films would perform theatrically in a post-COVID landscape; it also meant that many mainstream audiences that were only familiar with Dornan from Fifty Shades of Grey weren’t able to see how hilarious he could be.

What Is 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' About?

Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar centers on two best friends, Barb (Kristen Wiig) and Star (Annie Mumolo), who take an impromptu vacation to visit a luxurious resort in Florida. Unbeknownst to the two lifelong companions, they’re about to walk straight into an international conspiracy; the ruthless supervillain Sharon Fisherman (also played by Wiig) intends to destroy the sanctity of the island by unleashing a virus that attracts killer mosquitos. In order to do this, she has her loyal assassin, Edgar (Dornan), go undercover on the island to plant a homing beacon device. While he’s initially indicated to be a villain, Dornan reveals that Edgar’s motivations are far less hostile than his stern reputation would indicate.

In the incredible musical number “Edgar’s Lament,” Dornan gets to soulfully reminisce about how much he cares for Sharon, and how hopefully his loyalty will finally convince the wacky supervillain into committing to their relationship. In a way, it explains his cold demeanor (one that’s not dissimilar from his Fifty Shades of Grey character) as not one of brooding masculinity, but heartbroken sadness. It’s hilariously campy, as it’s more than clear that Sharon is not sincere in her promises to be loyal. It also makes it even funnier when Edgar acts out her evil plans with such conviction. He presents an obvious contradiction with the role; Edgar is seemingly a stealthy, veteran spy, but he can’t tell that his employer doesn’t really love him?

As Edgar, Jamie Dornan Delivers a Different Type of Romance

Given Dornan’s popularity in the wake of the Fifty Shades of Grey phenomenon, it’s likely that he was offered more than a few prototypical romantic comedy roles. Thankfully, the romantic storyline in Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar is just as ridiculous as the rest of the movie. Both Edgar and Barb find themselves attracted to one another, yet they’re both suffering from feelings of guilt. Edgar had committed himself to Sharon (despite her obvious indifference), and Barb doesn’t want to hide things from Star. This gives a sense of awkward intimacy to their interactions. Even though award humor is one of Wiig’s hallmark characteristics (and is working from her own script), Dornan somehow holds his own.

By the end, Dornan gets to lampoon both action and romantic comedy with a sense of dough-eyed innocence; if Barb and Star feel like irresponsible teenagers in an adult’s world, Edgar has a childish desire to please. After his hilariously melodramatic reaction to Sharon’s dismissal, Edgar sets out on a jet ski to save the day. It’s a hilarious way to parody both a corny action stunt and a dramatic romantic proposal, and Dornan treats Edgar’s sincere act of heroism and devotion with utter sincerity. Seeing him dramatically sail off to face his potential death is so silly that it’s quite endearing; for a moment, it’s easy to forget that Edgar has done some pretty despicable things in the service of Sharon, and had originally planned to send out to start a world-threatening mosquito invasion.

Jamie Dornan has shown signs that he has an eye for comedy in his recent roles; he gets to be a charmingly awkward father in Belfast, and he even seems somewhat in on the joke in 2018’s disastrous attempt at a “dark and gritty” reboot of Robin Hood. However, Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar was a chance for him to fully indulge in an extended bit that could have easily gone awry had the film’s direction been off. Thankfully, Dornan’s commitment paid off, and he got to be part of a film that will surely be resurrected as a cult classic in the years to come. Fifty Shades of Grey may have also elicited laughter from moviegoers, but this time, they were laughing with Dornan, and not at him.