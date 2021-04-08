We have a good time here at Collider dot com, get our yucks in, do plenty of silly little "bits." So I need you to understand that I'm dead serious when I say Jamie Dornan should have been nominated for an Oscar for his role in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, won to the joy of every person on Earth, and performed the entirety of the song "Edgar's Prayer" at the ceremony. If you haven't seen Barb and Star yet and have no idea what I'm talking about, 1) shame on you and your choices, and 2) You can finally watch the "Edgar's Prayer" musical number in its entirety, which you should do immediately. Again, remember, this is all very serious.

Directed by Josh Greenbaum (Fresh Off the Boat) from a script by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the film stars Wiig and Mumolo as a pair of culotte-rockin' best friends who leave their small town for the first time, ever, accidentally getting tangled in a madwoman's revenge plot in the process. Barb and Star is the kind of Austin Powers-esque romp that we don't really get anymore, an unabashedly silly gag-a-minute comedy that I truly can not recommend enough. If you're on the fence, I urge you to watch incredibly handsome man Jamie Dornan climb a palm tree like a puma in the video below.

Check out the video below. Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar is currently available on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Here is the official synopsis for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar:

Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time ever.

