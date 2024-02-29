The Big Picture Jamie Dornan hopes for a sequel to Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Jamie Dornan recognizes a dedicated fandom when he sees one. During a recent interview with Collider’s Tania Hussain, The Tourist actor was happy to put out some good energy for what he hopes will eventually become a sequel to his 2021 comedy, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. After facing a monumental defeat at the global box office, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s financial loss set it on the back burner of titles that its home studio Lionsgate would be pursuing for a follow-up. Still, Dornan knows that there are folks out there like him who are hoping that others will come around to the magic of the production and push for it to receive a second chapter. To get the ball rolling on the second installment, Dornan looked no further than at the person in front of him. “Tania, if you’re up for it, if you wouldn’t mind starting like a petition online and gather some heat, gather some names.”

Although this one may be in the hands of fans since the studio isn’t making any big steps forward, Dornan revealed that his co-stars, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo have tossed the idea back and forth and that they’re all grateful for the steam it picked up strictly by word-of-mouth.

“I have had a couple of conversations with Kristen and Annie about like, doing more, you know slightly unfortunate, like COVID-y timing with the release of that. And I do think it’s found a really lovely audience who really genuinely like, love it. But because of the way it came out and the timings of it and not getting a cinematic release because of the cinemas been closed. It was just tough [and] I feel like more people should know it. And if more people had seen it in the right way at the time, then these would probably be easier conversations to be having about doing more because you could do endless, I mean, they could - Barb and Star and Edgar could go anywhere , [and] I would go anywhere with those guys. So I’ll keep knocking on the door and see if, you know, it would be a great thing. I’d love it.”

Jamie Dornan’s Flawless Performance In ‘Barb and Star’

When you think of Dornan, images from the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise may be the first thing that comes to mind. For the most part, the actor, who has also shown off his more dramatic side in titles like Belfast and The Fall, hasn’t performed in a lot of comedies, which makes his appearance as Edgar Paget in the Josh Greenbaum-helmed production all the more important. A simple goon blinded by love, Edgar was a hilarious addition to complete the trio with Wiig’s Star and Mumolo’s Barb. By the end of the action-comedy, there are still plenty of avenues to pursue for the group’s next adventure.

Although a Barb and Star sequel may not be coming down the pike anytime soon, Dornan did share the answer to our most burning question: Who’s the better dancer—his The Tourist character, Eugene Cassidy, or Barb and Star’s Edgar Pagét? “Oh my god. I think Edgar’s probably got more diverse moves maybe. Yeah, I’m gonna, I’m gonna say I, I’d love to see it. I’d love to see it happen.”

Season 2 of The Tourist arrives on Netflix on February 29. You can watch Barb and Star now on Apple TV+.

