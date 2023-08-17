With Heart of Stone topping the charts on Netflix, we thought it's best to explore some other terrific works by Jamie Dornan. The charming and talented actor Jamie Dornan has enchanted audiences on both the big and small screens. Dornan has continually shown his incredible ability to dive deeply into characters, breathe life into tales, and make an everlasting stamp on the entertainment industry, from his early days as a model to his journey to become a sought-after leading man.

Dornan has often shown that he is not just a hottie but also a very brilliant performer with a wide variety of parts that transcend genres and emotions. Let's explore the instances when Dornan's on-screen presence genuinely sparkled, grabbing viewers and establishing his standing as an acting powerhouse in suspenseful dramas and endearing romances.

10 Death and Nightingales (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60%

In the drama miniseries Death and Nightingales, Jamie Dornan portrays Liam Ward, a troubled young man caught up in a love triangle against the backdrop of 19th-century Ireland. The series is adapted from the books written by Eugene McCabe.

RELATED: 'Heart of Stone' Ending Explained: What’s the Weapon Gal Gadot Is Protecting?

While the adaptation's pacing and direction may be uneven, Liam's tortured soul is given depth by Dornan's portrayal, which skillfully navigates his character's inner conflicts and the intricacies of his relationships. He personifies a certain freedom for Beth as she contemplates leaving behind a life of pain and anger.

9 Anthropoid (2016)

Image via Icon Film Distribution

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

Dornan takes on the role of Jan Kubis, a Czechoslovakian resistance member assigned with the risky mission of assassinating a senior Nazi official during World War II, in the movie Anthropoid. The war movie, directed by Sean Ellis, outlines the two officers' efforts in eradicating an authoritarian regime.

RELATED: One of Cillian Murphy’s Best Performances Was in This WWII True Story With Jamie Dornan

Dornan's portrayal stands out despite certain narrative inconsistencies as he expertly captures Kubis' tenacity and bravery, masterfully expressing the emotional weight of a historical hero entangled in a perilous web of treachery and sacrifice.

8 Trolls World Tour (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

In the animated musical Trolls World Tour, Jamie Dornan voices Chaz, a bounty hunter troll who enjoys smooth jazz. The film masterfully combines humor and levity with upbeat music. The plot might seem repetitive but after the success of the first movie, the fans just couldn't get enough of the amazing trolls.

Dornan's comic timing and unusual vocal delivery provide a charming layer of humor to his odd character, adding to the film's lively and engaging atmosphere while the film's bright graphics and catchy songs improve the experience.

7 Synchronic (2019)

Image via Well Go USA

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

In Synchronic, Dornan captivates as Dennis Dannelly, a paramedic dealing with paranormal experiences brought on by a new designer medicine. The movie deftly combines science fiction and human drama, and Dornan's subtle portrayal adds emotional impact by expressing Dennis's desperation and resolving to understand the drug's enigmatic side effects.

Dornan and Anthony Mackie's on-screen chemistry adds to the suspenseful examination of time and mortality in the movie. The time-bending roller coaster of a plot will take you on a journey through a dystopian world where drugs are as powerful as time itself.

6 Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

In Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, where he plays Edgar, a charming and eccentric villain with an unexpected love side, Dornan displays his comic skills. Dornan's acting stands out, giving his character charm and depth despite the film's bizarre and unorthodox comedy.

He interacts with the titular characters, played by Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig, in some of the movie's funniest and most endearing scenes. Being such an enigmatic presence on screen, his vibe perfectly complements the two leading ladies in the movie.

5 My Dinner With Hervé (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

In the movie My Dinner With Hervé, Jamie Dornan portrays the complicated friendship between journalist Danny Tate and Hervé Villechaize in a nuanced manner. During a life-changing encounter with Hervé Villechaize, he expertly conveys the complexity of a man divided between cynicism and compassion.

Tate's mix of cynicism and empathy is captured in Dornan's portrayal, demonstrating the actor's versatility as he negotiates the emotional intricacies of this odd bond against the background of Hollywood's glamor and turbulence.

4 The Fall (2013-2016)

Image via BBC

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

The psychological thriller series The Fall is anchored by Dornan's spine-chilling portrayal of the charming yet frightening serial murderer Paul Spector. His spooky portrayal, which is distinguished by careful nuance, transports viewers inside Spector's unsettling head.

RELATED: 10 TV Characters Who Aren't Role Models, According to Reddit

While playing a tight game of cat-and-mouse with Detective Stella Gibson, played by Gillian Anderson, Dornan creates a truly unsettling figure that immerses viewers in Spector's tortured psyche.

3 Belfast (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Belfast is a heartbreaking family drama that has a level of emotional relevance because of Dornan's depiction of Kenneth Branagh's father, who serves as a semi-autobiographical character. The challenges and joys of growing up in 1960s Belfast are accurately captured in Dornan's depiction, giving the movie a strong feeling of nostalgia and heart.

His warm and vulnerable portrayal adds to the film's examination of love and community by enhancing the discussion of identity and the effects of tumultuous times on interpersonal connections.

2 A Private War (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Jamie Dornan portrays photojournalist Paul Conroy in A Private War, giving a supporting but significant performance. Through subtle reactions and conversations, Dornan captures the cost of war reporting as photojournalist Paul Conroy.

Dornan's portrayal emphasizes Conroy's friendship with Marie Colvin, a journalist who is portrayed by Rosamund Pike. It also emphasizes the toll that witnessing human misery takes on those who do it.

1 The Tourist (2022)

Via HBO Max

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

The intriguing and mysterious character Dornan plays in The Tourist gives the mystery-thriller series more depth and intrigue. Infusing mystery and tension into the story, he deftly navigates his character's developing understanding.

A guy who awakens in an odd and dangerous circumstance, Dornan's portrayal navigates his character's amnesia and the rising awareness of the danger surrounding him, enthralling viewers with dramatic turns and a mesmerizing on-screen presence.

NEXT: Jamie Dornan's 'The Tourist' Season 2 Begins Filming in Dublin