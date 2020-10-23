Jamie Dornan on ‘Synchronic,’ Working with Emily Blunt on ‘Wild Mountain Thyme,’ and His Legoland Adventure

A few days ago, I landed an extended interview with Jamie Dornan for his fantastic work in Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s sci-fi drama Synchronic. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Synchronic stars two best friends and New Orleans paramedics (Anthony Mackie and Dornan) that start to encounter a number of bizarre crime scenes. As they dig into what’s going on, Mackie’s character discovers it has to do with a new designer drug called “Synchronic”, which causes the user to experience an intense psychedelic reaction. When Dornan’s oldest daughter suddenly disappears, Mackie’s character will stop at nothing to save her even if that means risking everything.

Trust me, what I just wrote about Synchronic is the tip of the iceberg and the less you know about the twists and turns the better. If you’re a fan of great, original science fiction I strongly recommend checking it out.

During my wide-ranging and extremely relaxed interview with Jamie Dornan, he talked about what was it like reading the Synchronic script for the first time, how the film uses the history of New Orleans to help tell the story in a cost-effective way, why he’s excited for people to see John Patrick Shanley’s Wild Mountain Thyme with Emily Blunt, how it’s an old school romance, why he loved being part of Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming movie, Belfast, why he’d love to guest star on Succession, if he can watch Zoolander and have fun with it after being a model, what he needs in his trailer, and more. In addition, we geek out about LEGO, his visit to Legoland, when was the last time he was really nervous on set, what he’s been binge-watching during the pandemic, and so much more. I promise, if you’re a fan of Jamie Dornan, you’re going to enjoy this interview.

