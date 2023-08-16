The Big Picture Jamie Dornan auditioned for the role of Superman wearing his own Superman pajamas, which may have been a mistake.

He reflects on his diverse career, including his role in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast and his hesitation to take on the character of Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey.

Although he never pursued any superhero roles further, Dornan's career has thrived and there are no regrets about missing out on playing Superman.

Experts in Hollywood will say the best actors bring elements of themselves to their characters. The performances can feel more real and naturalistic. They probably didn't mean they should come dressed in your own costume, however, as Jamie Dornan discovered to his cost when auditioning for the role of Superman in the movie that would go on to become Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, a role which went to Henry Cavill.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast to promote Heart of Stone, the Irish star touched on a wide range of subjects throughout his career, including his star turn in Kenneth Branagh's Oscar darling Belfast, his trepidation at taking on the role of Christian Grey in the billion dollar Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, and why he's never been tempted to go for that superhero bag with a big budget studio production, revealing that he's only ever gone for one role like that, and that he may have approached it in the wrong manner—by turning up in Superman pyjamas.

"The only one I auditioned for is Superman,” Dornan said. “That was way back when, like when Henry Cavill got cast. That’s probably 12 years ago or something. I wore my own suit there. Was that a mistake? They were Superman pajamas, they weren’t an actual suit. I remember an early audition for that. I got nowhere near putting the [real] suit on… I’ve had meetings with heads of studios that do those things and would talk about it, but I never got deep in any audition process for them.”

Image via Netflix

A Blessing in Disguise?

It's fair to say that may have been something of a fashion faux pas for Dornan, but it's still something we would have gone on to appreciate, no doubt. We can only hope the Irishman gets to the final audition process for playing the next James Bond, and better yet, that he turns up for said audition in his own extremely classy tuxedo t-shirt.

As it turns out, Cavill ended up getting the role ahead of Dornan, and would go on to play the role on a number of occasions, before hanging up his cape in less-than-ideal circumstances after a much vaunted cameo in DC's disastrous Black Adam. Meanwhile, Dornan's career has flourished and there will be no regrets on his part.

You can see the full interview between Horowitz and Dornan below.