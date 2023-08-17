While not the most common household name, Jamie Dornan has starred in some fantastic and profound movies and television shows. The charming and talented actor has enchanted audiences in a miryad of different genres, including science fiction, horror, drama and action. Dornan has continually shown his incredible ability to dive deeply into characters, breathe life into tales, and make an everlasting stamp on the entertainment industry, from his early days as a model to his journey to become a sought-after leading man.

Dornan has often shown that he is not just a beautiful face, but also a very brilliant performer with a wide variety of parts that transcend genres and emotions. Let's explore the instances when Dornan's on-screen presence genuinely sparkled, grabbing viewers and establishing his standing as an acting powerhouse in suspenseful dramas and endearing romances.

10 Death and Nightingales (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60%

In the drama miniseries Death and Nightingales, Jamie Dornan portrays Liam Ward, a troubled young man caught up in a love triangle against the backdrop of 19th-century Ireland. The series is adapted from the books written by Eugene McCabe.

Death and Nightingales was met with moderate reviews, some calling it a rare dramatic gem, and others saying it suffered from a lack of tone and overall vision. While the adaptation's pacing and direction may be uneven, Liam's tortured soul is given depth by Dornan's portrayal, which skillfully navigates his character's inner conflicts and the intricacies of his relationships. He personifies a certain freedom for Beth as she contemplates leaving behind a life of pain and anger.

Death and Nightingales Release Date November 28, 2018

9 Anthropoid (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

Dornan takes on the role of Jan Kubis, a Czechoslovakian resistance member assigned with the risky mission of assassinating a senior Nazi official during World War II, in the movie Anthropoid. The war movie, directed by Sean Ellis, outlines the two officers' efforts in eradicating an authoritarian regime.

The movie received decent reviews, never straying far from its safe premise. Peter Debruge from Variety said, "Jamie Dornan and Cillian Murphy spearhead a mission to assassinate a top-ranking Nazi officer in a thriller that doesn't actually get thrilling until after the deed is done." Dornan's portrayal stands out despite certain narrative inconsistencies as he expertly captures Kubis' tenacity and bravery, masterfully expressing the emotional weight of a historical hero entangled in a perilous web of treachery and sacrifice.

8 Trolls World Tour (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

In the animated musical Trolls World Tour, Jamie Dornan voices Chaz, a bounty hunter troll who enjoys smooth jazz. The film masterfully combines humor and levity with upbeat music. The plot might seem repetitive, but after the success of the first movie, the fans just couldn't get enough of the amazing trolls.

Due to movie theater closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, Trolls World Tour wasn't able to achieve its projected earnings, having a limited release in select drive-in theaters around the country. Nevertheless, Dornan's comic timing and unusual vocal delivery provide a charming layer of humor to his odd character, adding to the film's lively and engaging atmosphere, while the film's bright graphics and catchy songs improve the experience.

Trolls World Tour Release Date March 11, 2020

7 Synchronic (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

Synchronic is a sci-fi horror movie staring Anthony Mackie as Steve and Jamie Dornan as Dennis, two paramedics dealing with paranormal experiences brought on by a new designer drug. The movie deftly combines science fiction and human drama, and Dornan's subtle portrayal adds emotional impact by expressing Dennis's desperation and resolving to understand the drug's enigmatic side effects.

The movie released to favorable reviews. Dornan and Anthony Mackie's on-screen chemistry adds to the suspenseful examination of time and mortality in the movie. The time-bending roller coaster of a plot will take you on a journey through a dystopian world where drugs are as powerful as time itself.

Synchronic Release Date September 7, 2019

6 Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

In Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, where Dornan plays Edgar, a charming and eccentric villain with an unexpected love side, Dornan displays his comic skills. Dornan's acting stands out, giving his character charm and depth despite the film's bizarre and unorthodox comedy.

While critics agreed that the movie had fun and silly moments, the audience approval rating came in at a 59% on Rotten Tomatoes. Dornan interacts with the titular characters, played by Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig, in some of the movie's funniest and most endearing scenes. Being such an enigmatic presence on screen, his vibe perfectly complements the two leading ladies in the movie.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Release Date February 12, 2021

5 My Dinner With Hervé (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

My Dinner With Hervé is a movie made for TV, released on HBO, based on the later years of actor Hervé Villechaize. Jamie Dornan takes on the role of journalist Danny Tate and navigates the complicated friendship between himself and Hervé Villechaize. During a life-changing encounter with Villechaize, he expertly conveys the complexity of a man divided between cynicism and compassion.

The movie was met with positive criticism, being nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for Best Movie Made for TV. Tate's mix of cynicism and empathy is captured in Dornan's portrayal, demonstrating the actor's versatility as he negotiates the emotional intricacies of this odd bond against the background of Hollywood's glamor and turbulence.

my dinner with herve Release Date October 20, 2018

4 The Fall (2013-2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Image via BBC

The psychological thriller series The Fall is set in Northern Ireland and revolves around Dornan's spine-chilling portrayal of the charming yet frightening serial murderer Paul Spector and the Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) hunting him down. His spooky portrayal, which is distinguished by careful nuance, transports viewers inside Spector's unsettling head.

While playing a tight game of cat-and-mouse with Stella Gibson, Dornan creates a truly unsettling figure that immerses viewers in Spector's tortured psyche. The Fall was met with positive reviews overall with some saying that the tension between Anderson and Dornan was unmatched. The Guardian named The Fall the tenth best TV show of 2013.

3 Belfast (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Belfast is a heartbreaking family drama that has a level of emotional relevance because of Dornan's depiction of Kenneth Branagh's father, who serves as a semi-autobiographical character. The challenges and joys of growing up in 1960s Belfast are accurately captured in Dornan's depiction, giving the movie a strong feeling of nostalgia and heart.

The film was met with praise from both critics and audiences. It won the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. Dornan's warm and vulnerable portrayal adds to the film's examination of love and community by enhancing the discussion of identity and the effects of tumultuous times on interpersonal connections.

Belfast Release Date September 2, 2021

2 A Private War (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

A Private War is a movie based on a 2012 Vanity Fair article written by Marie Brenner. The film follows Marie Colvin (Rosamund Pike) as she documents countries during times of civil war. Jamie Dornan is the photojournalist Paul Conroy, giving a supporting but significant performance. Through subtle reactions and conversations, Dornan captures the cost of war reporting.

Peter Debruge of Variety called the movie, "an incredibly sophisticated, psychologically immersive film." Dornan's performance, while a supporting role, still emphasizes Conroy's major influence and friendship with Marie Colvin. It also emphasizes the toll that witnessing human misery takes on those who do it.

1 The Tourist (2022-2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Via HBO Max

The intriguing and mysterious character Dornan plays in The Tourist gives the mystery-thriller series more depth and intrigue. Infusing mystery and tension into the story, he deftly navigates his character's developing understanding.

A man awakens in an odd and dangerous circumstance, Dornan's portrayal navigates his character's amnesia and the rising awareness of the danger surrounding him, enthralling viewers with dramatic turns and a mesmerizing on-screen presence.

