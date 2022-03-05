The six-episode series The Tourist, streaming in the US on HBO Max, follows a British man who wakes up in the hospital and finds himself very confused and missing vital information, such as how he ended up in the Australian outback, why people are trying to kill him, and who he actually is. Knowing he needs to piece his past together, even though he may not like the answers he could uncover, The Man (Jamie Dornan) finds help and an uneasy friendship with a local beat cop named Helen (Danielle Macdonald), who knows she’s capable of more than everyone around her has given her the opportunity to prove.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, which you can both watch and read, Dornan talked about whether he’s ever found happiness in food like his character, why he wanted to be a part of this project, how this was the hardest production he’s ever been involved with, constantly discovering things about The Man, what it was like to live in such a wild mental state for the duration of the shoot, and whether there could be more episodes in the future. He also talked about the success of Belfast and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, why he signed on for the action thriller Heart of Stone, and how he figures out what he wants to do next.

Collider: So, is happiness really a burrito, like it is for this character? Have you ever found happiness in food, at any time?

JAMIE DORNAN: I find only happiness in food. Really weirdly, I had to go do some pre-production stuff on the next movie I’m doing, so I’ve been in London for five days. I got back to L.A. last night and I landed at 6:30 at night. I texted my wife, straight away when I got in the car, saying, “I need Mexican food.” I just had to have it, like when you get something in your head and that’s the only thing that will satisfy you. I actually didn’t have a burrito last night, but I had tacos last night and I was definitely in a happy place when I got home. Postmates arrived as my car got back from the airport, so we arrived literally at the same time. I didn’t even have to wait for the food. It was amazing.

For me, it usually involves dark chocolate, but I completely understand. So, when this came your way, how much were you actually told? Did you get to read all of the scripts? Did you have to wait to read some of them? Harry and Jack Williams are great writers. I’ve seen a lot of their stuff, but their stories are always kind of insane.

DORNAN: Yeah, they’re always mad and they’re always very hard to predict. I, too, have been keeping a bit of an eye on Jack and Harry and what they’ve been doing, and they’ve been having a good run. Whether it’s stuff that they’ve been creatively involved in or producing, they’re on a purple patch. I think when it first came my way, there was only maybe episodes one to three. I spoke to them after episodes one to three, and then they let me read episode four and we went to work. It was crazy because episodes five and six weren’t fully written until we were out in Australia shooting, and they changed. They changed a lot, in some ways. We did a couple of alternate endings and we played around with stuff, but that was enough to know that it was something I wanted to be involved in. I felt like there was just so much going on, and so many exciting and unexpected twists along the way, and things for me to grab a hold of, as an actor, that I was in.

What was it like to finally read that last script, once it was finished, and learn where you would leave things?

DORNAN: I don’t think I’ve ever worked harder, in my life, than I did on this job. It was the longest shoot I’ve ever done and the hardest shoot, physically and mentally for so many reasons. My character’s never in a calm state. It was just this mad state of flux that he was in. As a result of just constantly working, and I had so few days off, when episode six came in finished, it took me a while to be able to find the time. I was also coming home to three kids and the madness of home life. They were all out there with me, so my weekends were insane, as well as my weekdays, when I was working. I read episode six later than Danielle Macdonald because she texted me going, “Oh my God, have you read episode six?” And I was like, “No.” She was like, “Please read it and get back to me.” And I was like, “Okay.” But then, it probably took me another week before I even got to reading it, to be honest. Just like every other episode, it was unexpected, but I loved it. We were only ever making one of these. It was like, “Let’s just do one series.” That remains the setup. But I know, certainly in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and anywhere that’s seen it, the reception has been so insane, that there’s definitely a demand and a want for more, so we’ll talk about that and we’ll see about that.

Did he ultimately turn out to be anything that you thought he would be, from reading those first three scripts?

DORNAN: I think you always have a bit of an idea of what you’re gonna do with the character, or how the character’s gonna be portrayed, or how he’s gonna land with people. And then, ultimately, there’s so many mitigating factors that alter that. For The Man, more than any other character, he ended up becoming something other than I expected him to be. This sounds so silly based on the premise of the show, but I felt like I was constantly finding new stuff about him. My process for this character was different to any process I’ve ever done for any character I’ve ever played. I was trying to block out anything that was revealed about him, so that it felt fresh. As a result, I felt like he kept changing and, in my mind and in my portrayal of him, he kept altering as the information was given to me. The audience goes on this crazy ride of discovery with him, some of it really funny and interesting, but much of it dark. There was never a dull moment.

It must be such an odd experience to play a character who is having an existential crisis, but he doesn’t really know what the crisis is because he doesn’t know who he is. It must be so weird to live in that kind of mental state.

DORNAN: I don’t know what else to call it, other than just an almighty head fuck. The entire job felt like that, in many respects, but we also had a lot of fun. I felt so supported and trusted by my fellow actors. I just had these great, really funny, up-for-it people around me, who just wanted to go. You needed that energy, honestly, to get through this job because it was tough and there was a lot asked of us. We were shooting in really extreme conditions and in hostile environments in the outback, where it was roasting hot at the beginning of the shoot and it was freezing cold at the en. It was just tough, so you needed people with the right attitude and humor and talent to get through it all.

You had Belfast and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar come out in the same year, last year, and people loved both of those films, even though they couldn’t be more different from each other. How do you feel about the responses that you’ve gotten from fans, when it comes to those projects? Are you surprised that people have reacted to them the way they have?

DORNAN: I haven’t done a deep dive into the proper fan reaction to them, but I know, on a general level, that there’s a lot of love. I know critically, we have a lot of love, obviously, for both those films. It’s a cool thing. When they’re so different and you’ve offered up a very different side of yourself, to both be received in that way, it’s satisfying. It’s cool. It’s what you want. You wanna constantly be mixing it up and changing people’s perception and idea of you, as an actor. It’s been a good thing. I don’t know what it’s like in the States yet, but in the UK, Ireland and Australia, the reception to The Tourist has been so off-the-charts great. For the first time in my career, I’m sitting here with three movies, or three projects, in a row that have been received this well, so I’m just trying to enjoy that. I know that’s not always the way of it, but I will lap it up and I’ll enjoy it whilst it last and remains. It’s been cool. The Tourist is something totally different again, altogether, and I love that and I wanna keep doing that. I want that to be my career. I wanna constantly be playing with people’s idea of who they think I am. That’s exciting to me.

How does that affect the next choice? What went into the thinking for what you’re working on now? How did you come to decide what your next project would be?

DORNAN: It’s just a challenge. It’s simply that. You can never predict where your head is gonna be, in a year or two years or three years. I’ve always said, you cannot plan in this industry. No matter who you are or what’s offered to you, whether you can’t get an audition for two years or whether you’re being offered every single job in the world for your career, you can’t really plan in a big way because you can change. You can go, “Well, I just had this experience on this job and it’s made me feel like the next thing I wanna do is this or that,” but you don’t know how that’s gonna be until the experience has happened. I feel very lucky, always have, for the last 10 years, let’s say, that I’ve had a choice in what I do, and I wanna make the most of that choice.

The next thing I’m doing, Heart of Stone for Netflix, is a very different world than I’ve been in before, and Barb and Star was a very different world, and Belfast is a million different worlds than I’ve been in before. That’s exciting to me. I wanna keep mixing it up and working with cool people that will challenge me. I feel that that’s how I’ve ended up doing what I’m doing next. And I have a pretty good idea of what I’m doing, as much as I said that I don’t wanna plan and you can’t plan, it’s only because I’ve written something, as well, that’s in my future. I’ll be making that, and again, that’s a million miles away from everything I’ve done. Just constantly trying to mix it up and challenge yourself, I guess, is what leads you to these choices.

