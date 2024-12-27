Throughout his illustrious career, Jamie Foxx has defied all expectations. Between movies, television, and music, the Oscar-winning star of Ray never allowed the industry to limit the multitude of his artistic abilities. Not even a near-fatal stroke could stop Foxx from entertaining the masses as he did in his latest Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Happened Was....

In the early days of his career, however, Foxx was perceived as a small-screen funnyman with hit shows In Living Color and The Jamie Foxx Show. Then came Oliver Stone, who cast him as self-centered quarterback Willie “Steamin” Beamen in the 1999 football drama Any Given Sunday. As a deep dive into the chaotic world of a professional football franchise, Stone’s narrative veers off into countless provocative subplots to tell a convoluted tale featuring an all-star cast. Yet, it is Foxx’s charismatic performance that shines brighter than all the rest.

Oliver Stone's 'Any Given Sunday' Lacks a Core Message

Based on the 1984 novel by ex-NFL player Pat Toomay, Any Given Sunday follows the intense struggles and relationships within the fictional Miami Sharks coached by Tony D’Amato (Al Pacino). Foxx’s Beamen is the third-string QB for the team led by its star player, Cap Rooney (Dennis Quaid). When the aging Rooney goes down with an injury, Beamen not only succeeds as the new team starter, but his ego also gets dialed up to eleven due to the media hype over his newfound celebrity, causing friction among his coach and teammates.

The film is loaded with Oscar-caliber talent, including Pacino and James Woods, alongside the stars of the day, including Cameron Diaz as the Sharks’ owner and LL Cool J as the team’s star running back. They are supported by real former NFL players Lawrence Taylor and Jim Brown, who bring authenticity to the film. Despite the loaded cast, however, Any Given Sunday tries to pack in far too much commentary about the dark side of the sport.

Though Stone is credited alongside Daniel Pyne and John Logan for the screenplay, Any Given Sunday had multiple revisions by seven uncredited writers. The result is a big-screen soap opera with plots ranging from D’Amato’s feud with the owner over being passed up for general manager, Rooney’s rocky road to recovery, and Woods’ team physician ignoring the players’ serious injuries in favor of keeping them playing to win. Without a cohesive message to the tale, the well-established actors find themselves falling back on their respective styles that audiences have come to expect. This is where Foxx defies all expectations.

Jamie Foxx's Portrayal of a Bitter Quarterback Is the Best Part of 'Any Given Sunday'

The aforementioned stars of Any Given Sunday were cast to play specific types of characters that reflect the inner workings of a football franchise on and off the field. Foxx’s Beamen falls into that category as the star player who allows his ego to be a detriment instead of a benefit. Where he differs from the rest of the cast is how his narcissistic behavior is fully justified due to Beamen’s troubled history.

Beamen carries a large undercurrent of anger for being passed up way too long in his career. His characterization reflected a time in the NFL when there were virtually fewer African American starting QBs than there are today. Foxx’s balance of humor, anger, and even sadness comes out fully during an intense face-off with Pacino’s coach, Tony D’Amato, after learning that he’s been benched. Beamen’s inability to be a leader is draped over his bitterness towards the racism he encountered with coaches before D’Amato, fueling his drive on the field while disrespecting his teammates.

It takes the team humbling Beamen on the field during a game in torrential rain and brawling with LL Cool J's character in the showers for the player to come to his senses. This is where Foxx’s performance takes a naturally evolving turn from a high-profile celebrity to a mature adult respecting the veterans who came before him. For Stone’s no-hold-barred depiction of an otherwise brutal sport, Foxx’s multifaceted performance showcasing selfish ambitions and eventual maturity paved the way for the critical acclaim he earned in the new millennium.

